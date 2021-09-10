Free Guy, Hugh Jackman trolls Ryan Reynolds: here’s the reason!

A few weeks after the release of Free Guy, the new comedy inspired by video games and led by the cast by Ryan Reynolds, the expectation among fans is growing, especially due to the irreverent nature of the project. Obviously Reynolds’ presence sparked his good friend Hugh Jackman, fueling the playful social feud between the two.

Hugh Jackman posted a photo on Twitter which portrays him with Free Guy director Shawn Levy, with a caption mocking Ryan Reynolds for not being invited to Levy’s party. In the meantime, check out the new Free Guy trailer.

In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, a cashier in a bank who actually discovers that he is a side player in an open world video game, and decides to become the protagonist of his story … by rewriting himself. Now, in a world where there are no limits, he’s determined to be the guy who saves his world … in his own way. Before it’s too late. The cast also features Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Camille Kostek.

“I always check, sports movies are good metaphors. The greatest sports movies ever made aren’t really about sports. The man of dreams I wouldn’t call him a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle for tell a really good story about a son and a father trying to relate. And I think we’re doing the same thing. We’re using the world of video games, the world of Free City and the video game culture as a kind of vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story “ Reynolds said at a press conference last year.

Loading... Advertisements

The first critical reactions to Free Guy are exciting and several journalists have called the film ‘surprising’.