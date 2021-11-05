Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds’ tweet will make you move thanks to the gesture of a small fan

Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds intervened via Twitter to share what he defines as his favorite moment of the last Halloween and which involves the very generous gesture of a small fan of his who for the occasion had disguised himself as his character in Free Guy: blue blouse, tie and gray trousers.

A 9-year-old boy named Dylan Suiter has won the hearts of millions with a video that has already gone viral on the web and that yesterday was also shared by Ryan Reynolds. The child living in Vandalia and dressed as the character of Reynolds in Free Guy, approached a house for the classic “trick or treat” of Halloween but realizing that the container of sweets was empty he decided to pour some of the contents of his escort so as not to sadden those who would come after him, in an act of pure generosity.

“He seemed genuinely excited to do it, it was really moving“Reynolds later wrote.”I burst into tears, and so did my daughter. It is amazing how far such a causal act of kindness can spread“.

After the excellent proceeds obtained at the cinema, Free Guy has arrived in the Star catalog, visible as we know with a subscription to Disney +. In recent weeks we have seen poor Ryan Reynolds being bullied by Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively on social media. In Free Guy, the protagonist of Deadpool plays a non-player character in the open word video game Free City, who gradually gains the awareness that what he is moving in is not the real world, and tries to save the game and become its hero first that its developers turn it off.

Free Guy is directed by Shaen Levy (A night at the museum). In addition to Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Lil Rey Howery and Joe Keery are among the cast.