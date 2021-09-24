Free Guy, the film with Ryan Reynolds arrives on Disney + on September 29th!

Disney’s policy has been clear for some time: despite the obvious priority to cinemas for new releases (and putting aside the contemporaneity with VIP access), the intention is to include the new films in the Disney + catalog in the as soon as possible, just like it is happening for Free Guy.

After the excellent results obtained on the big screen (Free Guy grossed over $ 300 million globally), in fact, for the film with Ryan Reynolds the highly anticipated passage in streaming is now imminent, which will take place, according to what we read in the press release released in these hours, in a few days.

Free Guy will in fact be available in the Star catalog on Disney + starting from next 29 September, the day in which all subscribers to the streaming platform of the House of Mouse (or, better said, those of age: the Star catalog is in fact inaccessible to minors) will then be able to enjoy for the first time or review the film in which the protagonist of Deadpool plays the anonymous non-playable character of a open world video game.

Loading... Advertisements

Our advice is therefore to mark the date of September 29 in red on the calendar: in the meantime, let us know if you have already given a chance to the theatrical film. Shawn Levy. Meanwhile, here’s how Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman continue to bully poor Ryan Reynolds.