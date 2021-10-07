Free Guy, the secrets of success (with an exclusive clip)

Ryan Reynolds signs another caciarona comedy (now also on dvd and blu-ray) full of pop quotes, which works for numerous references to the world of video games and thanks to a talented cast

Free Guy is certainly one of the cinematic surprises of recent months: the film with Ryan Reynolds it was supposed to be released in July 2020 but was postponed for a year due to the pandemic, to then be released in theaters last August and from 29 September also in streaming on Disney +. Fans of this sci-fi comedy will have another way to take full advantage of this though phantasmagoric experience between video games, comedy and action, because from October 6 the film is available (as well as another recent Disney title, Jungle Cruise) also in blu-ray, dvd and 4k Uhd format with several unreleased additional content. To celebrate the event, here is one above clip exclusively for Wired which portrays the behind the scenes of one of the most absurd scenes in the film: the protagonist played by Reynolds, a normal bank employee named Guy, finds himself in the presence of his version on steroids, Dude (the digitally stuck face is always Reynolds’).

A really over-the-top struggle ensues, through which the director guides us Shawn Levy, already famous recently for being one of the screenwriters and directors of the legendary Stranger Things. See how certain amazing action scenes are shot backstage (you can clearly see the bodybuilder Aaron W. Reed which lends its imposing physicality to the character of Dude) does not take away the wonder of the final result, indeed it helps to understand the level of technical complexity that underlies a film like this. Set within a video game, Free Guy it tells of the liberation of Guy, one of the so-called NPCs (non-playable character), which develops a real artificial intelligence autonomous and must fight so that its own digital world is not neutralized. In general it is a film that strikes for several reasons, let’s see some of them:

The Reynolds Guarantee

At this point Ryan Reynolds is a trademark. Its name is enough to understand that we are facing one comedy slap, often chock full of references to pop culture (who else could have used Mariah Carey’s 90s songs as the engine of the plot?) and with a few well-aimed cynical lines. After the exploit of Deadpool, a saga that has fully affirmed his sagacity as an interpreter and screenwriter, Reynolds has established himself as a guarantee when it comes to giving body to films yes of genre but also with their wider appeal: he applied the same cutting irony to a complex film like Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and now it does the same with this one Free Guy which is unlikely to please only video game fans (Reynolds himself fought hard to make this film, insisting with director Levy that he was the one to direct it). Soon we will see it together with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot In the Red Notice of Netflix, where he will have the arduous task of reviving the action thriller genre always in a comic sauce.

A great cast

But Reynolds does not do everything by himself: to hold the fate of the film there is also a very varied cast and surprisingly talented. First of all there is Jodie Comer which, fresh from the multifaceted success of Killing Eve, here has his big break on the big screen in the role of Molotov Girl, action heroine but also big-hearted programmer who will literally free Guy from his prison of apathy. Alongside her there are also other formidable performers such as Joe Keery, young actor who after the role of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things here he shows great maturity and versatility of style; and even more Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok that we had already enjoyed at an actor level in Jojo Rabbit and here he pushes his histrionic personality even further. Honorable mention also for Lil Rel Howery, perfect and very human shoulder in the role of Buddy.

The cameos

Free Guy it is a film that surprises scene after scene, also thanks to the names that surprisingly appear on the screen. The American public will surely have appreciated the presence of well-known gamers and streamers such as Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane, DanTDM and LazarBeam, who participate as themselves to comment on what happens to Guy as if they were live on their respective channels. More generally, international audiences feast their eyes on actors such as Channing Tatum (already the name of his character, Revenjamin Button, is exceptional) or Chris Evans, protagonist of a very short hilarious moment. But if you look closely you can also see other great actors (all friends of Reynolds) like Hugh Jackman, Tina Fey And Dwayne Johnson.

The quotes

By the very nature of its script, this film is a kind of compendium of media culture linked to science fiction and video games of recent years. Free Guy’s more or less obvious references include films such as Truman Show And Matrix (but the similarities are also many with animated films like Lego Movie), but also and above all videogame titles such as Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto and even Pac-Man. The metacinematographic experience, however, reaches its peak when one studies more closely the production history of the film: Reynolds had persistently pitched this script to the Fox and the project had survived the latter’s merger with Disney, who recovered the film making it even more special. Like? Just wait for the rather blatant references to sister franchises like Avengers And Star Wars. And speaking of sagas, Free Guy is also destined to inaugurate one given that, after its success in theaters, Reynolds confirmed last August that there will definitely be a sequel.