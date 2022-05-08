Free heart screenings, over 70 doctors available to citizens: where and when

FALCONARA – After a two-year break, the health prevention initiatives organized in memory of the volleyball player Gianfranco Badiali by the Amici dello Sport Group in collaboration with the Municipality of Falconara are back. So much enthusiasm and great support for the “Do you have your heart at heart?” Campaign, which from 17 to 21 May will see over 70 volunteers, including nurses and cardiologists, involved in free screening of the population. The initiative can count on the supervision of Professor Antonio Dello Russo, director of the Clinic of Cardiology and Arrhythmology of the university hospital ‘Hospitals gathered in Ancona’, cardiologist and arrhythmologist of the great sports champions. The Ospedali Riuniti are among the supporters, together with the Marche Region, the Asur, the Inca, the Polytechnic University of the Marche, the Rotary Club of Falconara, while there are many companies in the area that have offered their contribution.

Where and when

From Tuesday 17 to Friday 20 May, from 9 to 12.30 and from 15 to 18.30, and Saturday 21 May from 9 to 12.30, the premises of the Franciscan Art Gallery in Piazza Sant’Antonio will welcome eight stations to subject citizens to the electrocardiogram and measurement pressure, with a potential of 220 daily visits. The doctors who have made themselves available are those of the Cardiology and Arrhythmology Clinic of Torrette, assisted by volunteer nurses from various companies and associations. The Pinacoteca was chosen, already tested during the vaccination campaign, because it is located in a central position in the area and has ample parking for operators and users. For the availability of the premises, the organizers thank the Franciscan community of Falconara and in particular to Father Lorenzo Turchi, director of the Pinacoteca together with his collaborator Damiano Finocchi.

Reservations

Reservations have already started through the Gas portal www.gruppoamiciperlosport.it: you will need to select the Electrocardiogram and Blood Pressure Screening Reservations link and scroll down to the wording ‘To book just go here’. Once the form has been filled in and sent, you will receive the booking confirmation by e-mail, to be printed and brought with you. The health prevention initiative is dedicated as always to Gianfranco Badiali, one of the best-known figures in Falconara volleyball, who died on January 8, 1988 at the age of 26 due to a melanoma. This year, it was not possible to organize it to coincide with the anniversary of the champion’s death, because health restrictions required a date to be scheduled after the end of the emergency.

The initiative was presented this morning, Saturday 7 May, in the Franciscan Library in Piazza Sant’Antonio by the president of Gas Tarcisio Pacetti, flanked by the mayor of Falconara Stefania Signorini. The regional councilor for health Filippo Saltamartini, the general manager of the Ospedali Riuniti Michele Caporossi company, and doctor Antonio Dello Russo intervened. The journalist Maurizio Socci moderated the meeting. In the audience many civil and military authorities, representatives of companies and associations that support the initiative and many volunteers who made it possible with their contribution.

The intervention of the commissioner Saltamartini focused precisely on the role of volunteering and in particular on the Falconarese group, who spoke of a “Falconara model to be exported” and recalled the commitment of Falconara volunteers also in the vaccination campaign. “Without realities like yours – he said to President Pacetti – the system would not be able to give immediate answers to everyone, especially in the field of prevention”. Saltamartini appreciated the cardiological screening initiative also for the level of professionalism in the field: “Professor Dello Russo is one of the three best scientists in the world”. He also turned to the mayor Signorini, defined as very incisive and stubborn when it comes to obtaining results for his community.

Mayor Signorini said she was proud to represent a community like that of Falconara, where volunteering is so strong. “Falconara’s is a model that has been built over the years and that in recent months, for example, has managed to reach very important numbers for vaccinations, with as many as 15,000 administrations. A mayor always feels the closeness of volunteering, but especially in difficult situations such as a pandemic. I am deeply proud that my territory hosts this group. Thanks to Tarcisio Pacetti, animator of this and many initiatives devoted to prevention and inclusion and thanks to Dr. Dello Russo, the driving force behind this screening ». The general manager Caporossi then intervened, explaining the importance of the initiative: “This screening will be used to collect data on what are risk factors, important data given the many people who will be involved”. “The electrocardiogram – has added Dello Russo – is a very important tool for diagnosis and prevention. It will be interesting to see the relationship between covid and arrhythmias. I thank Tarcisio Pacetti who offers the opportunity to prevent the main heart diseases ».

“Together with the many supporters, alongside Professor Antonio Dello Russo, we want to develop the mentality of cardiac prevention – says the president of Gas Tarcisio Pacetti – helping to assimilate this concept as something necessary and not as something to be afraid of. . I thank all the volunteers, in particular the general secretary of the Amici per lo Sport Group, Alessandra Silenzi, for the great organizational commitment, which started at the beginning of the year. All united we go far ».