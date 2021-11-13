Free Internet: WindTre’s big gift to all its customers

The month that started with Halloween continues for all WindTre customers, who will have the opportunity to experience another scary weekend. The Italian company of the CK Hutchison Holdings group operating in the telecommunications sector, by Jeffrey Hedberg, has launched a crazy promo for Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 November.

“The weekend with WINDTRE is worth more, you surf for free and without limits!“. Thus the launch made official by the Rho company. A promotion available with automatic activation for private WINDTRE mobile customers, with the exception of customers with an active internet-only offer, for browsing from their Smartphone.

The offer is activated automatically, without the need for any action on the part of the customer and is deactivated at the end of the promotional period. “Promotion valid only for connections made in Italy in 5G and 4G / LTE, HSDPA, UMTS, EDGE or GPRS coverage – WindTre specification – with the exclusion of GSM connections and traffic from a blackberry.net access point. Navigation in EU countries and any other foreign country is excluded“.

The gigs included in the possibly active offer will not be consumed

Almost all customers WindTre will be able to benefit from the giga promo, excluding those with an active internet-only offer. The promo will start at midnight on November 13th at 11.59 pm on the 14th. The gigs included in any active offer will not be consumed, nor will any cost be incurred for Internet connections made by customers without options with Giga included. “From Monday 15 November 2021 – continues the mobile operator – the pre-existing data consumption condition will be restored and data consumption can be checked“.

Actual browsing speed varies depending on many factors such as network technology, coverage, traffic intensity and device used. “Unlimited internet traffic – continues WindTre – unless the service is used contrary to the criteria of good faith and fairness“. Customers WindTre they will not have to perform any operation, the promo is automatically available for traffic in Italy and for all mobile customers WINDTRE, private individuals, with the exception of customers with an active internet-only offer. No request.

The promotion is valid only in Italy, not abroad, not usable for holders of suspended SIMs and for those who do not have credit on their card. Not for those who run out of jig, who will be able to navigate normally on the days of 13 and 14 November 2021. From November 15, 2021, all the pre-existing conditions will be active again, before another scary weekend.