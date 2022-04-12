free latest version 【 2022 】

Don’t you know how download the latest version of facebook for free? Next, we will give you the list of all the versions of the social network app that you have available to download and install, so you can obtain the one that corresponds to your device.

Right now, Facebook offers an application for the Android operating system, also for iOS that you can install on your iPhone or iPad, and there is also the official windows 10 app which you can easily download from the official store. All these apps are free.

By downloading the different applications of the social network from their respective official stores, you always make sure that you get the most recent and up-to-date version possible, with the peace of mind of knowing that it is a safe download if you use this means to obtain it.

Facebook for Android

The best way to download the latest version of facebook on an android devicewhether it’s a phone or a tablet, is to go to the official app store, although you can also download the application in APK format as we will indicate below

From the Google Play Store

The easiest way to get the most up-to-date version of Facebook is to go to the store Google Play Store and follow these steps:

Enter Google Play Store and search for the word “Facebook” in the search engine, there you will quickly get the result to download it.

Remember that you also have facebook lite, which is a lighter version suitable on mobiles with fewer resources. Once installed, then you can easily update Facebook to get all the news, improvements and corrections that it adds.

In APKMirror

You can too Download Facebook in APK format from APKMirrora repository where you will find countless applications and that the platforms themselves also upload, so downloading from here, obtaining the correct app, is safe.

To download Facebook from here you just have to access the web and do the following

Go to the search engine at the top and search for “Facebook”. Now look at the app owned by Meta Platformsbut you should not install the ones that include “beta” or “alpha” because they are trial versions and click on the download icon.

Now a new screen will open, go down and choose the version of Facebook suitable for your device depending on the version of Android your phone has, something easy to know. When you have it, click on the download icon.

In the new window, now wait a few seconds for the blue color of the download button to activate and press it when it activates, so the app will start downloading on your mobile.

Besides, before that you must make sure that your Android device can install APK appsfor that you will have to activate unknown origins, so that the installation of third-party apps not from the Google Play Store is allowed.

Facebook for iOS

There is also a version of Facebook for iOS devices, in this case you could install it on an iPhone or iPad, however, there is no Lite version of the app as there is for Android. You can download the app by following these steps:

On your iPhone or iPad, enter the App Store and search for “Facebook”you just have to click on install and wait a few seconds for the installation to finish.

Facebook for Windows 10

If you like use facebook on pcbut you don’t want to access from the web, you have the possibility to download the app from the Microsoft Store, do the following:

Press the Windows + Q keys, write “Store” and enter the store. Once you are inside the Microsoft Store, go to the search engine at the top and type “Facebook”, you will get an application whose owner is Meta and it is the one you must download because it is the official one. Just click “get” and it will download.

Options to use Facebook without installing apps

If you like use facebook without installing apps, in none of the devices, do you have any option, although you should know that it is quite uncomfortable because the app makes things much easier. That is the facebook website, it is enough to access a browser from the mobile or PC to the web.

You will have to log in with your data, so you do not need to install any facebook appsbut it is always better to download an app to enjoy the social network in the simplest and fastest way.

