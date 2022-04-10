free latest version 【 2022 】

In case you need download the latest version of TikTok freewe are going to show you the steps of how you should do it to always have the most up-to-date version of the current musical social network, so that you can always enjoy all the improvements and new features.

It is important to always use the most up-to-date version of TikTok and any other application, in this way you make sure to use an app with all the latest news, more secure and with good performance thanks to improvements and bug fixes.

Right now TikTok has official applications for Android, iOS and also for Windows 10all of them are free and you can download them easily, but we are going to indicate how you should do it in each case so that it is clear to you.

TikTok for Android

For download the latest version of TikTok for Android you must follow these steps:

On your Android mobile, go to Google Play Store and search for TikTok, if you already have it installed, check if there is any update, if so, install it, if you still do not have the app, you can download it from here, we leave you the link just below.

TikTok for iOS

TikTok also has an iPhone appand this way you will make sure you have the latest version available:

Enter the app store from your iPhone and search for TikTok, if you do not have the app installed, proceed to download and install it, if you already have it on your device, check if there is any pending update, you will know because the “update” button will appear when you search for the app .

TikTok for Windows

There is also a official version of TikTok for Windows 10which you can download from the Microsoft Store, so that’s where you have to go to see if you have the latest available version of TikTok, anyway, we leave you the link to the app just below:

Too easy get the latest version of TikTok For each of the operating systems on which it is available, it is a matter of going to the corresponding app stores and downloading the app from there, it is the only place where you will always have the most up-to-date version possible.

