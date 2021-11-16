free multiplayer until November 22 against Halo and Battlefield? – Multiplayer.it

Call of Duty Vanguard could get hers already first weekend free this week, a few days after its launch, based on information detected by some users and referring to a screen that advertises the initiative for these days and perhaps to counteract the competition from Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite.

According to the screen in question, Call of Duty Vanguard should receive the first free weekend, or the weekend with free multiplayer, in these days, from 18 to 22 November 2021, therefore 13 days after the official launch which took place on 5 November around the world, setting a sort of record for this type of initiative.

If confirmed, this will allow everyone to download and access the multiplayer mode and zombie mode for free, until November 22nd. The Campaign remains out of the initiative and therefore cannot be tested within these promotional days, but in any case there would be enough time to properly test the multiplayer without spending absolutely anything, despite the fact that the game has been released very recently.

It is easy to see in this initiative a move for counter to new releases: Battlefield 2042 will arrive on November 19, or this week, while Halo Infinite launched its surprise free-to-play multiplayer just yesterday, anticipating by almost a month the official release of the Campaign set for December 8, celebrating in this way the twentieth anniversary of Xbox.

In all of this, Call of Duty Vanguard may need an extra boost to not get swamped by other news and a free weekend could be a choice. strategic. On the other hand, we have seen that, while it is still a title capable of achieving great sales, it was the protagonist of the worst launch for the series in 14 years, in the United Kingdom.