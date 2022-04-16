Free next week two GAMES on the Epic Games Store

We remind you that for a while we already have available the two free games this week in the Epic Games Store and in turn the next free games for next week have been announced. Now we can get two real great games for free, but next week will be even better, stay tuned.

Through the following link you can download the two games for free today and next Thursday, April 21 we have two more games that you should not miss. We take advantage and remind you that in the Xbox store we also have a good batch of spring offers and promotions, if you want to consult some of the best that we can find today you can do it through the following link.

Two great games for free on the Epic Games Store

Amnesia: Rebirth, a new descent into darkness developed by the creators of the iconic Amnesia saga. A harrowing journey through desolation and heartbreak that explores the limits of human endurance.