Free online courses from Harvard University that will help you improve your CV

Some of the best universities in the world not only offer successful professional degrees, they also have training courses or talks with experts for all kinds of students. Harvard University, one of the most prestigious in the world and which belongs to the well-known Ivy League in the United States, has posted on its website a series of free online courses on multiple topics.

It is a university founded in 1636 and dedicated to excellence. In it, many international leaders studied, such as tycoons Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, former president Barack Obama or actress Natalie Portman. Although its headquarters are located in Cambridge and Boston, it has more than 360,000 students worldwide who study their degrees in a non-face-to-face way.

Through the EDX platform, the institution has launched multiple online courses that users will be able to attend without making any payment. In addition, upon completion, students will have the opportunity to obtain a verified and official certificate for a fee. Let’s see some of the courses available and how to sign up.

From computer science to anatomy

The platform has more than 150 courses from very varied sectors such as programming, philosophy, justice, statistics, history, biochemistry or religion. In many cases, these trainings have a limited duration of between one or two months to more than half a year and allow attendees to complete them at their own pace, no need to follow a specific schedule. An important fact is that most of these

For example, him mechanical ventilation course for patients with Covid-19 it can be very useful in this pandemic and support the teams in the recovery of patients. It lasts just one week and already has more than 43,500 people registered.

Those who want to learn to program in Python and JavaScript, will be able to access from this same March 10 and for 12 more weeks. Currently has more than a million students and can be taken until December 31 of this year. On the other hand, all those interested in the world of cooking can discover the basics of fermentation with the course on ‘The science of cooking with microbes’. In this case, it ends on March 30 and has, at the moment, almost 30,000 interested parties.