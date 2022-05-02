Free online courses from the best universities in the world

In recent years, free online courses have taken the lead in terms of higher and further education. And although they were already highly requested, this 2022 the demand continues to rise.

The new normal has prompted the creation of new study alternatives designed for the current lifestyle of people who now spend more time at home than usual. For this reason, many international universities have created some courses that range from History, Technology, Art, Writing, Cybersecurity, Public Relations, Digital Marketing and subjects such as International Law, so that Internet users can enjoy their classes through theoretical videos, test and didactic tasks.

Now, if people want to continue preparing or simply want to make the most of their free time, they should take into account this list of the courses with the best ranking online and free offered by the most prestigious universities in the world in 2022:

Digital Marketing (Oxford University)

It involves learning the basics of marketing technology, its different types and the role it has in the business context in just 20 hours. It’s at the Oxford Home Study Center.

Event Management (Oxford University)

This course deals with the introduction to event management for those interested in venturing into this topic and getting it up and running. It’s at the Oxford Home Study Center.

Public Relations (Oxford University)

It translates into the image that a company projects; Given that the opinion of users is fundamental these days, professionals focused on managing public opinion are increasingly in demand. This introductory course is located at the Oxford Home Study Center.

The Evolving Universe (California Institute of Technology)

For lovers of the Universe this is the ideal course. Immerse yourself in the world of astronomy to understand the physical Universe and its main components, such as planetary systems, stars, galaxies, black holes, largest structures, and the Universe as a whole. It’s on Coursera.

Introduction to Video Game Development (Harvard University)

For those who are passionate about video games, this course will teach them the basics for designing them, in 2D and 3D. The best thing is that they will be able to understand how classic video games like Super Mario Bros, Pong, Angry Birds, Pokémon either Portal. It’s on edX.

Justice (Harvard University)

A course to explore the critical analysis of classical and contemporary theories of justice, as well as the discussion of current applications. Topics such as affirmative action, income distribution, same-sex marriages, rights debates, equality, dilemmas of loyalty in public and private life. It’s on edX.

Introduction to Food and Health (Stanford University)

This course is based on current innovative strategies to promote healthy eating, and thus address global problems such as obesity or type 2 diabetes, among others related to food. Available on Coursera.

Comedy Writing and Stage Poetry (Cambridge University)

Introduction to Cybersecurity (Stanford University)

Learn the fundamental objectives of cybersecurity and identify potential cyber attacks. hack Y phishing and how to protect yourself from them. It’s on Stanford Online.

Creating a script (Cambridge University)

This course is designed to improve your screenwriting skills to become a good visual storyteller knowing how to develop an effective structure within your screenplay. It’s on edX.

technology of the bitcoin and cryptocurrencies (Princeton University)

understand how the bitcoin on a technical level, and explains what makes it different, and how secure and anonymous it is. Very useful if people want to venture into the world of bitcoin and the crypto market. Available on Coursera.

Imagining Other Lands (Princeton University)

An introduction to the basic concepts of astronomy, biology and planetary science to scientifically speculate on the possibility of life on other planets. It’s on Coursera.

Introduction to Psychology (Yale University)