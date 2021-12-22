free PC game of December 22, 2021 revealed in advance, again – Nerd4.life

Once again, well-known leaker billbil-kun unveiled the free PC game of the Epic Games Store of today, or of the December 22, 2021. The video game that we will be able to claim in a few hours is Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a strategic adventure game that combines XCOM’s turn-based combat with an elaborate storyline, exploration, stealth and strategy. In the game, we take control of a team of Mutants who rule a post-human Earth. Humans have in fact disappeared. Rummaging through the remains of civilization are the Mutants, deformed humanoids that resemble animals, in search of salvation or just something to eat.

A screenshot of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

billbil-kun announced one day in advance every Epic Games Store game coming as a gift for this Christmas period. We can therefore say that it is extremely reliable, even if as always there is a remote possibility that it makes a mistake or that Epic Games decides to change the game at the last moment (which has happened in the past, albeit on a few occasions). billbil-kun claims that Mutan Year Zero: Road to Eden was originally chosen as the December 29th game, but Epic has decided to reverse it with today’s game. We don’t know what the swapped game is.

Tell us, are you interested in the free Epic Games Store game coming soon?