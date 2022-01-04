Free PC Games: Amazon Gives 9 Unmissable Titles!

The holidays are overTrue, but Amazon dusts off the Santa Claus costume. In fact, during the day today, the new free PC games were unveiled, which will be available for the entire month of January 2022 for Amazon Prime subscribers. And it’s a very respectable line-up, full of interesting games and great production value with lots of indies and even a couple of triple A’s that are probably absent in your collection.

We start with the highlight, or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is redeemable on Origin. The list, however, also includes two Epic Games games, namely Total War: Warhammer and World War Z: Aftermath, while as regards the Amazon Games app we find Fahrenheit, in the remastered version it calls Indigo Prophecy and the excellent Two Point Hospital management system. Space also for simulators, such as WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship and adventures, with Paper Beast – Foled Edition, In Other Waters and Abandon Ship. A certainly varied selection, with so many different games that they wink at fans of various kinds.

Here is the complete list, complete with a deadline to redeem the games:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (February 2) Total War Warhammer (February 1) World War Z: Aftermath (February 7) Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered (February 1) WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship (February 1st) Abandon Ship (February 1)



You are satisfied with the selections of these PC games offered by Amazon? If the answer is yes, we recommend that you redeem them at this address. If you are looking for other free titles, you should take a look at the Epic Games Store: until January 6th it will be possible to redeem a fantastic trilogy for free. Keep following Tom’s Hardware for all the news and announcements in the pipeline from the world of video games.