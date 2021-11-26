Free PC games: Epic Games focuses on nostalgia this week, here are the titles

Here we are again today with the weekly appointment of free games offered by Epic Games. As usual, we always invite you to check the famous platform from time to time to find out all the offers on thousands of titles available. Until a few minutes ago, the US company decided to give away three titles: Guild of Dungeoneering, Kid A Mnesia Exhibition and Never Alone Kisima Edition. The first of these, by the way, was a beautiful interactive adventure dedicated to Radiohead and their cult albums Kid A and Amnesiac.

Today Epic Games has decided to focus strongly on nostalgia proposing a special bundle for Antstream. You will then be able to redeem a pack containing 1090 gems to spend to play limited-time titles, challenges and tournaments, and can also be used to unlock more difficult challenges and play turn-based PvP mode with friends and other players.

We are talking about Antstream, a big platform dedicated to retrogaming with inside sacred monsters such as Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, Earthworm Jim and much more. If you are passionate then we invite you to consider this rich offer and have fun alone or in company. The second game that Epic Games offers instead is theHunter: Call of the Wild, a hunting simulator in which you can catch deer, ducks, bears and much more.

Unlike the other titles, the latter offers a breathtaking setting, so we are sure that it will keep you hooked for a long time. Everything can be downloaded by following this address which will take you directly to the dedicated page. Next week Epic Games will offer instead for free While True: Learn () and Dead by Daylight, which is having impressive success on Twitch.