Free PC Games: Epic Games Gives A Great Platformer!

Here we are, like every self-respecting Thursday afternoon, the Epic Games Store is ready to give its users a series of new free games. Last week we had the opportunity to redeem a great title like Daemon X Machina, a title born as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch and then also arrived on PC. Today, however, a free redemption is already available fantastic platformer all to play.

The free title offered by the Epic Games Store today is Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, the two-dimensional platformer following the Yooka-Laylee released a few years earlier. The game, made by former Rare developers who gave birth to the legendary Banjoo-Kazooie platformer saga, brings a platform genre based on cute mascots and gameplay rich in variety to the market.

As we can read in the description of the game on the Epic Games Store, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a brand new platform adventure in which players will have to contend with the evil Capital B, who is plotting a new plan of conquest. To support the players there are the couple of friends of Yooka and Laylee, which will have to get back into action to save the day.

If everything has been able to intrigue you, know that you can already redeem for free this fantastic and colorful platform on the Epic Games Store at this address. As usual, to redeem the next free games we will have to wait until next week, when the Epic store will make available to everyone: Windbound.