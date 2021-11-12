Free PC games: Epic Games gives away a package for a well-known free-to-play

The current one is turning out to be a particularly rich week of free games to redeem. After Steam and GOG, today is the Epic Games Store’s turn to offer something free to all its users. Unlike in recent weeks, however, the Epic digital store this time decided to give away not a game, but a content rich package to be redeemed within a well-known free-to-play title.

This is theRogue Company Season 4 Epic Pack, the free-to-play in third person developed by the guys at Hi-Rez Studio and released a few years ago. The title is still a lot played, this means that even if you are a beginner you can safely try this free title.

Redeeming this new content for free is the best way to kick off Rogue Company Season 4. This special pack will allow you to unlock Switchblade and Scorch, two fiery new Rogues who incinerate foes with fire and napalm. In addition to this the Epic Games package will give you: the Switchblade Inferno Imp costume and 20,000 PX of the Battle Pass; all completely free.

If you are interested in the gift, you can download the Rogue Company Season 4 Epic Pack at this address. In addition, the become standalone DLC of Borderlands 2 Tini Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep is still available for free. As usual, the Epic Games Store also reveals what will be the free games redeemable next week. Specifically, players will be able to get: Guild of Dungeoneering, Kid A Mnesia Exhibition and Never Alone Kisima Edition.