Free PC games: Epic Games Store gives away one of the best strategy games in recent years

Now that the Epic Games Store has kicked off with the free games As a gift this holiday season, PC gamers around the world already have a handful of very varied titles to entertain during the winter holidays. Among the games given away in the past six days we have been able to see a variety that is nothing short of disarming, with great and highly acclaimed titles such as Shenmue 3, Neon Abyss, Second Extinction and the very recent Loop Hero.

So here we are to discover the identity of the seventh of the free games given away by Epic Games in this period. It is about Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden, one of the best turn-based strategy games of recent years. The title developed by the boys of The Bearded Leadies has been able to put the lovers of strategic games in agreement by wisely inserting some pure role-playing mechanics into its production.

As we can read on the page dedicated to the game on the Epic Games Store, players will be catapulted into a world where humanity has been wiped out by climate change, nuclear wars and pandemics. Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden is a adventure game that combines turn-based strategy combat with real-time exploration, history, stealth and tactics.

If this new free game proposed by the Epic Games Store intrigues you, know that you can redeem it at this address from now until tomorrow at 17:00. The appointment to find out what the next free games will be is therefore tomorrow. Finally, we remind you that this initiative will end on December 30th.