Free PC games: Epic Games Store is giving away 3 titles, here are which ones

Here we are again today with the weekly appointment of free games offered by Epic Games. We remind you that the store, in addition to giving away titles, always has special offers active and for this reason we always invite you to constantly keep an eye on us to discover the recent news. Until a few minutes ago, the US company decided to give away a package full of contents to be redeemed within Rogue Company a well-known free-to-play title.

Although last week the Epic Games store did not give away any free games, this week it decided to go big by offering three works. Guild of Dungeoneering, Kid A Mnesia Exhibition and Never Alone Kisima Edition.

The first is a turn-based dungeon crawler with card fights, the main feature is that we will not control the heroes on duty but we will have to build a dungeon around them. The second is an interactive experience dedicated to Radiohead and their cult albums Kid A and Amnesiac. While the third tells the story of Nuna and the fox in search of the origin of an eternal storm that threatens the survival of everything they have ever known.

The three games can be redeemed for free by following this address, which will take you directly to the dedicated page. As mentioned above, you will have a week to download these three sensational works. Next Thursday Epic Games will give away a welcome pack for Antstream, the gems offered can be used to play limited-time titles, challenges and tournaments. Let us know what you think of these three games proposed, will you download them? As usual, we invite you to follow our pages to discover all the free games coming soon from the major platforms in the sector.