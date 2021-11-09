Free PC Games: GOG gives away a fabulous space adventure title

GOG is the platform owned by CD Projekt RED which offers free games from its huge online catalog in certain situations. Although the Polish company was attacked this year due to the bad launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and that, despite the patches received during the course of these months, still seems to have major problems especially on last generation consoles. Despite the delay of the expected upgrade, the platform continues to grind amazing user records in positive thanks, especially, to the sales and discounts on really important titles.

THQ Nordic has decided to celebrate its 10th anniversary of activity on GOG by offering a series of discounts on a lot of games. Of all, it stands out obviously Outcast that you can download for free by following this address. The title, released in 1999, has been called “adventure game of the year” so much so that the developers also proposed a sequel, originally in development for the glorious Sony PlayStation 2. During development, Appeal was forced to suspend everything, creating a bad mood among the public.

In 2014, however, she was released a version of Outcast in HD, called 1.1 (which is the same that you can download for free on the platform). Among the other discounted games stand out the discreet Biomutant , the third installment of the acclaimed saga of Darksiders and the hellish and much-loved Carmaggedon 2: Carpocalypse Now.

We invite you to take a look and discover all the other free games offered by the platform owned by CD Projekt RED. In the meantime, let us know what do you think of Outcast and if you have already played it back in 1999 with a comment below in the dedicated section, as always, we invite you to stay tuned to our pages for all the news in the videogame field as well as stay updated on any other free games.