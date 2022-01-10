Free PC Games: GOG in the mood for gifts! Over 30 titles to redeem now!

A few days have passed since the end of the Epic Games Store’s Christmas offer of free games and if you feel orphaned by free titles to redeem, GOG thinks about it with a avalanche of zero-cost titles to add to your libraries. CD Projekt RED’s digital store isn’t new to such gifts, but recently the client had offered us a series of single free games to redeem for a limited time.

In these hours, GOG is giving anyone with an account the beauty of over thirty games. These are classic titles from different videogame eras but not only. Among the 36 free games redeemable in this period, there are also quite recent titles such as the popular Dolores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure, the graphic adventure point and click set in the universe of Thimbleweed Park.

Along with this delicious graphic adventure created by one of the fathers of the legendary The Secret of Monkey Island, among the over thirty free titles given away by GOG we can find a series of other great titles that have made the history of the video game on PC such as: Beneath s Steel Sky, Samorost 1, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, the alpha version of Hello Neighbor , Postal, Shadow Warrior and many more.

If the feast of free games proposed by GOG in this period teases you, know that you can redeem each of the over thirty free titles directly at this address. Just click on the button next to each title to make them yours.