Free PC games, leak confirmed: Vampyr is the Epic Store gift of December 23rd!

After correctly announcing the arrival of Mutant Year Zero among the Epic Store gifts, the now famous Dealabs leaker billbil-kun shares a new indiscretion and reveals what, according to his sources (until now extremely reliable), will be the free video game of December 23rd.

To listen to Dealabs’ “deep throat”, the next title offered at zero euros by the American videogame giant will make everyone happy passionate about role-playing adventures in dark colors. After Mutant Year Zero, in fact, according to billbil-kun we will be able to enrich our digital playroom with a free copy of Vampyr, the ambitious RPG developed by Dontnod Entertainment.

The horror experience of the authors of Remember Me and Life is Strange should be included in the list of 14 free games on the Epic Store, after Shenmue, Neon Abyss, Remnant From the Ashes and the aforementioned Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden.

To have the definitive confirmation, we just have to wait until 17:00 today, Thursday 23 December, and see the official announcement of the next game as a gift on the Epic Store. In the meantime, we leave you to our review of Vampyr by Giuseppe Arace.

Updated at 17:10 on December 23 – The announcement of the new free PC game from Epic Store confirms the advances of the Dealabs leaker: from now to tomorrow afternoon, Friday 24 December, it is in fact possible to download a copy of Vampyr for zero euros from the pages of the Epic Games digital store.