Free PC games: revealed the fourth free title for Christmas of the Epic Game Store

We are in the week before Christmas and as usual, Epic Games offers many free games for PC. The new Christmas initiative of the Tim Sweeney client began on December 16, thanks to which various PC users will be able to add a series of games at no cost to their digital libraries. After yesterday’s title, or Remnant: From The Ashes, today it’s up to another, important game.

For the day of December 19, 2021, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter was made available for free. It is one of the very first interactive adventures with a strong horror narrative component that cleared the genre. It debuted way back in 2014 and for years it has been subject to very important comments from critics and the public. Following its release on PC 7 years ago, the title underwent a complete conversion for the PlayStation 4 which debuted in 2015. Xbox One received a version only in 2018.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is definitely a great gift for anyone looking for free PC games. In fact, the title puts the player in the shoes of a paranormal detective, Paul Prospero, charged with reconstructing the truth behind Ethan’s disappearance and the fate of his family. Background of the adventure is Red Creek Valley, created with the technology of photogrammetry and the story is absolutely non-linear.

You can redeem The Vanishing of Ethan Carter by visiting this address. Furthermore, considering the constant quality of the games offered by Epic Games Store in these first three days, we are more than curious to know what this very interesting initiative will reserve for us tomorrow. Let us know if you will redeem the title offered for free today and we remind you to stay tuned to Tom’s Hardware for all the news and announcements in the home straight from the world of video games.