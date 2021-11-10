Free PC Games: Steam and Epic Games fill you with gifts

After the Steam mid-week sales announced yesterday, the various digital stores for PC have decided to offer their users a whole series of new free games to redeem. Steam has decided to give two complete experiences freely, while the Epic Games Store, waiting to unlock the new title for free in two days, has decided to give the DLC of a well-loved first-person shooter as a starter.

Let’s start right from the Epic Games digital store, which in these hours is offering the Borderlands 2 DLC for free Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, which was released standalone and does not need to own a copy of Borderlands 2 to be able to redeem and play. You can make this crazy and colorful first-person experience yours at this address.

Moving on to Steam, Valve’s digital store has two free games for you to redeem. The first is KEO an online game in which players have to throw themselves together with their cars in arenas where everything is allowed and destroy their opponents. You can redeem KEO free of charge until 7:00 pm today 10 November.

The second game offered by Steam is instead Beholder, a very particular dystopian game in which you have to keep an entire building and its tenants under close surveillance, ready to plot against the state. It will be up to you to decide whether to turn a blind eye or do something to stop these shady characters. You can redeem Beholder for free until 19:00 tomorrow 11 November.