Free PC Games: Steam is giving away one of EA’s most popular games for a limited time

After the Epic Games Store gift yesterday afternoon, today it’s Steam’s turn to extend the list of free games of the week. The well-known Valve store does not have a fixed appointment in which it gives games to its users, but it happens very often that from one day to the next a new experience appears on the digital store that can be enjoyed at no cost, and today it’s up to a title that is part of one of the most iconic EA franchises.

The free title in question is The Sims 4, the newest incarnation of The Sims saga history. As has already happened with many other free games given away on Steam, the title in question will remain playable for free only for this weekend. This implies that, if you are really interested in the title, you will have to hurry up and download this fourth chapter of the beloved EA saga as soon as possible; you can do it at this address.

As per tradition for The Sims saga, in this fourth chapter players will be able to create your own Sims and give free rein to creativity. In addition to this, never as in this fourth iteration of the series, the boys of Maxis have included an infinite number of contents to furnish and embellish the houses, together with an avalanche of experiences to be faced with the various Sims that you can meet during the experience.

The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle is the latest expansion in order of release

The Sims 4 is just one of many free games which you can enjoy on PC and consoles this week. To find out what are the other titles that you can make your own at no cost and where to redeem them, we have created a special article that you can find at this address.