Free PC games, Steam offers a retro-style shooter

After the free games for PC by Epic Games, which we told you about here, Steam has also decided to make a small gift to all players. It is not uncommon for Valve’s client to decide to offer everyone a game, even if very often the house led by Gabe Newell focuses more on time trials. In this specific case, however, once the title has been redeemed, it will remain in your library forever but beware: there is very little time. The promotion in fact ends on 1st November at 19:00.

Unlike Epic Games, the free PC games given away by Steam are very often indies. Even the title that we bring you today is no exception and as you could have guessed it is a small shooter with a retro flavor, which recalls the old glories of the past. We are talking about Drones, The Human Condition, a video game developed by Blunt Games and published by Ninjainatux. But what exactly are we talking about? Well, it is a twin stick arena shooter, seasoned with an electronic sound track with a small but important goal: kill drones and free trapped humans.

How is Drones, The Human Condition described by the developers? With a few simple words: for them it is an arcade game that recalls the titles of the past. Within the work of Blunt Games there are 13 chaotic levels and secrets to discover. The game supports achievement of Steam, the pad and of course the trading cards. And the requirements are really within everyone’s reach: to be able to start it to the maximum, a Windows 10 operating system, 8GB of RAm, any GPU with 3GB of VRAM or higher, a Quad Core CPU with a clock of 2.2Ghz or more are required. and only 200MB of free space on your HDD or SSD.

The free games, of course, don’t end there. In fact, if you also own a Sony console (PS4 or PS5) in November you can redeem 6 titles: 3 classics for console 3 instead to celebrate 5 years of PlayStation VR, the viewer for the platforms of the Japanese giant: find all the details on titles at this address.