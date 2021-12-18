Free PC games: unveiled the new free title for Christmas, and it’s a spectacular roguelike

Last night the new Epic Games Store Christmas initiative began, thanks to which various PC users will be able to add a series of free games to their digital libraries. The first mystery game was unveiled just twenty-four hours ago, and now the digital store Epic Games has discarded what is the second Christmas gift of this period. After the excellent Shenmue 3 today we completely change the front, but let’s find out in detail what it is.

The second title given away by the Epic Games Store is Neon Abyss, the spectacular rogue-like in two dimensions that has been able to fascinate not only lovers of the genre, but also newbies and the most curious. The strength of this title lies not only in its very action and addictive gameplay, but above all in the colorful and neon-filled artistic side, all seasoned with enjoyable pixel art graphics.

As described on the game page on the Epic Games Store, Neon Abyss is a fast-paced rogue-like action platformer, where players will have to run and shoot in the world of Abyss as a member of Hades’ “Grim Squad”. With unlimited synergies between items and a unique dungeon evolution system, each game is a new, crazy and frantic challenge that will always challenge you. If everything intrigues you, you can redeem Neon Abyss at this address.

Neon Abyss is therefore the second title offered for free by Epic Game Store in this Christmas promotion. We remind you that the appointment to redeem the next free games is every at 17:00 until next December 31, 2021.