Free PC games: unveiled the third free title for Christmas of the Epic Game Store

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
Two nights ago, the new Christmas initiative of the Epic Games Store began, thanks to which various PC users will be able to add a series of free games to their digital libraries. The first two mystery games have been revealed and now the Epic Games digital store has discarded what is the third Christmas gift of this period. After the excellent Shenmue 3 and the equally interesting Neon Abyss, today we completely change sides with Remnant: From The Ashes.

For the next twenty-four hours, in fact, you can download at no additional cost the excellent Souls-like by Gunfire Games. Remnant, in fact, has proved to be a very solid title capable of introducing elements from TPS to the typical mechanics of Souls and cooperative games. Released in August 2019, the title received excellent acclaim from audiences and critics, leading the developers to create a series of convincing, albeit not revolutionary, DLCs.

Remnant From the Ashes

The greatest merit of Remnant is, in fact, the ability to balance all the elements that make it up in a superfine way, not revolutionizing the genre in any respect but offering a solid and fun experience from start to finish. If you are interested in expanding your PC game collection with a very interesting title, we recommend that you download Remnant: From The Ashes within the next 24 hours.

Furthermore, considering the constant quality of the games offered by Epic Games Store in these first three days, we are more than curious to know what this very interesting initiative will reserve for us tomorrow.

And you? Will you be downloading Remnant: From The Ashes? And what do you think of the first three games offered by Epic Games with this Christmas-themed initiative? Let us know in the comments.

