Free PC Software: The Ultimate List (Vol. 5)

Paid software is always justified when what is offered is a quality and efficient service, but sometimes the prices of certain programs can be somewhat exorbitant. Before resorting to piracy -with all the risks that this entails for the health of our PC- it would be advisable to ask ourselves if there isn’t a free application that does exactly what we are looking for.

According to Wikipedia, there are currently more than 180,000 open source projects, all without counting the thousands of freeware and shareware programs that we can find all over the Internet for free. Below, we collect some of the most interesting.

15 Free PC Software You Should Try

K-Lite Codec Pack: Popular codec pack to be able to play videos and audio files in almost any format. | Download from Codec Guide

muCommander: An open source dual-pane file explorer available for multiple operating systems. It has all the basic options of a good file manager, plus a large number of configurable keyboard shortcuts, multiple tabs, password management, compatibility with Google Drive, Dropbox, FTP and more. It can be an interesting alternative if Microsoft finally decides to include advertising in the native Windows file explorer. | Download from its official website

WinCDEmu: CD/DVD and Blu-ray emulator that allows you to read and mount ISO files. Basically it is a free and open source tool with which we can see the content of an ISO image without having to burn it to a disc. | Download from its official website

Ardor: A professional music recording and podcast software, also known as a DAW or “digital audio workstation”. It supports the recording of MIDI instruments, various types of plugins and has a multitude of editing and mixing tools. | Download from its official website

PDF Fixer: Simple yet powerful tool to repair damaged or corrupt PDF files. Also available in portable version. | Download from its official website

Shotcut: Free, cross-platform, open source video editor. It allows working with multiple tracks, supports hundreds of audio/video formats and resolutions up to 4K. | Download from its official website

Batch Purifier Lite: Free freeware program for Windows that allows you to cascade delete all the metadata of one or more images. It works not only with Exif data, but also with IPTC data, XMP data, ICC profiles, Adobe APP14 tags, JFIF headers and other hidden data. | Download from its official website

live meme: Web application to create memes quickly and easily. It works from the browser, is free and does not require registration. | Enter its official website

Plex: Allows you to configure a PC as a media server to play content from other devices connected to the same network. It also has several free online TV channels. | Download from its official website

Ant Renamer: Really useful tool that allows you to rename files and folders en masse in one go. | Download from its official website

VSDC Free Video Converter: One of the best free video converters for PC, similar to Handbrake. Supports virtually all video formats and codecs. | Download from its official website

vysor: Extension for Google Chrome that allows us to see the screen and control an Android device directly from the PC. | Download from the Chrome Web Store

Music Brainz Picard: Open source program to add tags to songs automatically. Available for Windows, Linux and macOS, it uses AcousticID technology to recognize songs and has an extensive music database. | Download from its official website

Epic Privacy Browser: An anonymous browser based on Chromium, aimed at enhancing privacy. Every time we close the browser, Epic clears all session data, such as history, cookies, and cache. | Download from its official website

Visual Studio Code: Lightweight code editor for PC developed by Microsoft, available for Windows, Linux and macOS. VS Code has an interactive environment powered by artificial intelligence, an intelligent error detector and a live server. | Download from its official website

