Free PC Software: The Ultimate List (vol. 6)

The term “freeware” was first coined 40 years ago, when Andrew Fluegelman, the creator of PC-Talk (an application for IBM computers) decided that he did not want to distribute his program by traditional methods.

This is how the first free applications were born, and since then the list has only grown. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best free and open source software we can find today for laptops and desktops.

15 Free PC Software You Should Try

Data Crow: Tool to catalog and organize multimedia files. An application aimed at collectors who want to keep track of their collection of music, books, movies, software, images, etc. | Download from its official website

Amarok: Music player for Linux and Windows, with an intuitive interface where you can listen to your music or discover new artists and songs. | Download from its official website

Sozi: A presentation editor and player that, unlike Power Point and other similar applications, does not use slides. Instead, a single poster is displayed that evolves through screen rotation and zoom effects. An original and different application. | Download from its official website

Inkscape: A professional editor to create vector graphics. Free and open source application with a multitude of tools for the creation and manipulation of objects, texts, renderings and support for a wide variety of formats. | Download from its official website

gpg4win: Software to encrypt files and emails in Windows using encryption and digital signatures. Supports OpenPGP and S/MIME (X.509), two of the most popular cryptography standards. | Download from its official website

KeepPass: Free and open source password manager. Store all passwords in a database protected by a master key. The database is encrypted by some of the best known encryption algorithms (AES-256, ChaCha20 and Twofish). | Download from its official website

Clonezilla: Free and open source program to clone and create images of hard drives and partitions. Very useful for deploying equipment, backups and restorations in an agile and fast way. | Download from its official website

BleachBit: Application to clean your PC, remove junk files and free up disk space. Very similar to CCleaner, but apart from being free it is also open source. | Download from its official website

VirtualBox: Virtualization software that allows you to install “encapsulated” operating systems inside another host operating system. It allows to virtualize systems like Windows, GNU/Linux, MS-DOS, FreeBSD and others. | Download from its official website

MediaPortal: A free and open source application to turn your PC into a multimedia center or Home Theater, allows you to listen to radio, music, watch videos and DVDs, record live TV programs and more. | Download from its official website

Meld: A very useful tool to compare the content of files and folders that allows you to see what the differences are between them. For example, we can compare two folders and see what elements are missing, or compare two files and see if they are the same or there are differences. | Download from its official website

ClamWin: Free and open source antivirus for Microsoft Windows, using the GNU-licensed ClamAV engine. One of its peculiarities is that it doesn’t have real-time scans, but the scans are launched manually only at the user’s request. | Download from its official website

Zulip: Real-time chat application that shows the conversations as if they were an email thread. An interesting alternative to Slack and other chat applications for work teams. This open source project is available for both Windows, Linux and Mac, as well as mobile devices and web browsers. | Download from its official website

OBS Studio: Free and open source application for recording and streaming video over the internet. Widely used to stream on platforms like Twitch or YouTube. | Download from its official website

WordPress: A free CMS or content management system, which allows you to create and manage a web page without the need for design or programming knowledge. | Download from its official website

You can find more interesting programs for PC at:

See you in the next post!