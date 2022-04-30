Free PC software you need to install [2022]

If you have a new computer or are upgrading yours, you should know this list of free pc software you should install in 2022. They are different programs for the computer that are quite useful for everyone, although some are a little more specific, the truth is that they are mostly general-use options that will be very useful at any time.

The best thing about this list is that you will not have to pay a euro for any of these programsunless you intend to get a premium account in one of the options, but in that case it is your decision.

Here you will find office software, photo and video editors, free music to listen on your computer, cloud storage, antivirus, browsers and many other alternatives that will surely be useful to you. You know some of them, so we remind you of their benefits, but other alternatives you probably did not know existed and we will show them to you.

Choosing a free software for the computer It will depend mainly on the use that will be given to that PC. Your daily tasks define the programs you will need; For example, if you are a designer you will need one type of application, but if you are a DJ or an office worker, your requirements will be different.

Nevertheless, there is software that is essential on a PC such as antivirus and office automation. It is important that you take special care not to download illegal programs or programs that come with some type of malware inside their file, for this it is best to have Windows security active and analyze that file before installing.

In this way you will be sufficiently protected, and let’s remember that there are almost always free legal options, from downloading Word for free to the various alternatives to Photoshop. Let’s go with the list of free software for PC that you should start trying from now on.

Libre Office

We all grew up using Microsoft Office as an office suite and it was normal to have it on our computer, but over time, the price of the license for this software rose quite a bit and some free alternatives appeared on the market that perform exactly the same tasks. You can even save the files with compatible formats; one of these options is LibreOffice .

It is a open source suite which includes word processors, spreadsheets, presentation builders, a vector graphics editor, a math formula editor, and a database; all this totally free.

with this tool you will have everything you need locally on your computer, especially if you don’t want to use the online version of Google Docs, a fully online suite that performs the same tasks. Its only limitation is that you must have Internet available to be able to open files or store them.

Adobe Acrobat Reader

We continue with the free software alternatives for your computer and we can’t help but include a PDF file reader, that’s why we’ve added Adobe Acrobat Reader. Every day we come across dozens of PDF files with templates and documents in general, which is why a reader that is available locally on our PC is necessary.

The PDFs that we can use on a daily basis range from a train ticket that we have bought online, a restaurant menu or a family invitation… Everything that we come across in digital format on a daily basis can be in that format.

The advantage of Adobe Acrobat Reader is that it is a free program and it is the ideal for these cases, all you have to do is download it and you will be able to install it on your computer without having to pay anything for it.

WinRAR

Another of the programs that are free for the PC and that we will constantly need is WinRAR. Forever we need to compress filesbut without losing quality in many cases, to share and store them without taking up too much space.

In the moments that we need to send files through an email, as well as through a link in a cloud, we it is better that they are much lighter and that is the task of WinRAR.

Also, when we receive these types of files, we need a specific software that allows us to decompress it, or in cases where we only need to read. The advantage of this program is that it is totally free.

GIMP

If you don’t want to pay for a Photoshop license or any other image editing software, you can have free on your PC the free software image editor GIMPwhich stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program.

It has all the basic functionalities of a professional suite, such as adding text, allowing you to make adjustments to images, contrast adjustments, brightness, exposure, color, level curves, among others.

It’s about a quite complete program that allows you to work in a professional environment, since it is compatible with all formats, it also works well with different layers, extensions and much more.

Lightworks

We have added another alternative that is less known and it is Lightworksbut it can be quite useful, because in addition to allowing you to edit images, you will also have the opportunity to edit video and all this without having to pay absolutely nothing for the license.

It is an ideal solution if you need to edit and master content in different formats, it supports 2K and 4K resolutions, as well as material in PAL, NTSC and high definition formats.

Indeed, you need prior knowledgeor some kind of training, since it is free, but its interface is not intuitive or simple.

VLC

When your PC is part of your tools for entertainment, VLC is an ideal option, since it is a video and audio player quite complete and is one of the most recognized.

With VLC you can enjoy your content from computerbut it is also possible to connect our PC to the television, thus being able to see the content on a large screen, as if it were a streaming service.

with this tool you can download videos from the internet, record the desktop, convert videos in different formats, among many other alternatives; But best of all, it’s free.

Spotify

If you like music while working on the computer, you can use Spotify for free, although you have to listen to some advertising and it is a bit more limited. This music streaming tool is located available for the computer with its own clientyou simply have to go to the official website and download it on PC.

Spotify’s musical variety is quite well known and it’s also very easy to use, since its entire interface is quite intuitive, so you’ll be able to start playing in seconds, once it’s installed.

One advantage is that you do not have to pay obligatorily If you do not want the premium version, it is also possible to synchronize on different devices, you just have to use the same credentials to open the session on the platform. You will need to have Internet permanently to use it.

Google Photos

We now turn to the cloud storage section. Cloud services can be quite expensive, however, if you make a combination of them to store different files, you probably won’t need to pay.

The first that we will name you is Google Photos , which is quite well known. This alternative allows you to keep a synchronized backup of your photos without having to fill the memory of your computer and also allows you to have them at any time and from any other device.

This program has an image editor which will allow you to make adjustments to your photos if you wish and you can also have the client available on your PC. Thus, it will be much easier to synchronize images and also have access to what you have uploaded from other devices, such as your mobile or tablet.

It has different types of tools and possibilities, even will allow you to print photos directly from the software itself.

drop box

Another cloud service you can consider to complement your free storage is Dropbox. The tool has a free version and will also allow you to use it with a client on your computer as if it were a disk, so you can move files, upload and download content in a very natural way on your computer.

Free Dropbox storage goes up to 2GB, after that you will have to pay, in their subscription plans they offer you alternatives of up to 3 TB. Since we are talking about free options, you could combine it with the next alternative on this list and thus expand your storage without paying.

pCloud

Another option for free cloud storage is pCloud, a lesser known but quite robust tool. It allows you get up to 10 GB free of storage, without having to pay anything… without small letters.

this platform has a client that integrates into your PC like one more hard drive, in which you can manage all your files and content as if it were internal storage, you can also have access with the same account on different devices and synchronize the files.

avast

The time has come to talk about antivirus for Windows, but not just any, but the ones that are free. We especially consider that Avast can be an alternative because it is a free service that offers you true protection on your computer.

You can protect your PC in the file systememail, web browsing, instant messaging and also includes a behavior shield.

This is a safe product and also works wellIn fact, it received the seal for the best valued product. Although in recent times Avast has been involved in some controversies, the truth is that it is a good quality antivirus and best of all, it is totally free.

AVG

We have reached the last alternative on the list and it is another antivirus, if you prefer not to use Avast, it is AVG. This is another free software that you can download right now on your computer without any limitations, according to the AV-Comparatives site, it is one of the most complete and balanced antivirus in the last two years.

It has a free basic protection that you can download from its website, allows you to block links and downloads, stops viruses, scans your computer, detects malware and spyware.

Indeed, Windows Defender may be more than enoughbut AVG is an alternative to try in cases where you don’t want to enable Windows protection natively.

In general, these 12 Software Alternatives Are Great Choices so you can complement the operation of your PC and thus ensure that you have a better experience. Without spending anything to install it and without requiring the Internet at all times for them to work, in most cases.

