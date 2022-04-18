Games

Free! Play all these titles for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC this weekend

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

A new weekend has arrived and we are sure that you are still enjoying your holidays. This is why we bring you some options so you can keep playing alone or with your friends and family. As we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

The official LEVEL UP t-shirts have arrived – GET YOURS HERE

Have you finished that game you had pending? Don’t worry, there are still plenty of alternatives so you don’t give your console a break and spend the next few days in a real gamer marathon. So here we share all the news that you can take advantage of from today until Sunday, April 17:

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

playstation plus

  • Hood Outlaws & Legends ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until May 2

  • Slay The Spire ― (PS4) Available until May 2

  • Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated ― (PS4) Available until May 2

  • The Elder Scrolls Online ― Available until April 26

Xbox Series X/S – Xbox One

Games With Gold

  • Hard Corps: Uprising ― Available until April 30

  • another sight ― Available until April 30

  • Truck Racing Championship ― Available until May 15

Free Play Days (with Gold or Xbox Game Pass)

  • Control ― Available until April 17

  • Hunting Simulator 2 ― Available until April 17

  • The Elder Scrolls Online ― Available until April 26

pc

Steam

  • The Elder Scrolls Online ― Available until April 26

Epic Games Store

  • year 1800 ― Available until April 19 at 10:00 AM

  • xcom 2 ― Available until April 21 at 10:00 AM

  • insurmountable ― Available until April 21 at 10:00 AM

Switch

  • mario-golf ― Available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

As you could see, this long weekend continues to offer everything you need to enjoy your favorite pastime and, best of all, you won’t have to spend a single penny.
Stay informed on LEVEL UP.

Related Video: News Roundup

Source

Source link

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

These are the new EA Play rewards on Xbox Game Pass for April

1 hour ago

The return of Landorus will help some players complete research in Pokémon GO

1 hour ago

China bans broadcasting of video games not approved by the country’s authorities

9 hours ago

Tunic and 4 other alternatives to Zelda that you cannot miss

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button