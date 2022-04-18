Free! Play all these titles for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC this weekend

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

A new weekend has arrived and we are sure that you are still enjoying your holidays. This is why we bring you some options so you can keep playing alone or with your friends and family. As we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

The official LEVEL UP t-shirts have arrived – GET YOURS HERE

Have you finished that game you had pending? Don’t worry, there are still plenty of alternatives so you don’t give your console a break and spend the next few days in a real gamer marathon. So here we share all the news that you can take advantage of from today until Sunday, April 17:

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

playstation plus

Hood Outlaws & Legends ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until May 2

Slay The Spire ― (PS4) Available until May 2

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated ― (PS4) Available until May 2

The Elder Scrolls Online ― Available until April 26

Xbox Series X/S – Xbox One

Games With Gold

Hard Corps: Uprising ― Available until April 30

another sight ― Available until April 30

Truck Racing Championship ― Available until May 15

Free Play Days (with Gold or Xbox Game Pass)

Control ― Available until April 17

Hunting Simulator 2 ― Available until April 17

The Elder Scrolls Online ― Available until April 26

pc

Steam

The Elder Scrolls Online ― Available until April 26

Epic Games Store

year 1800 ― Available until April 19 at 10:00 AM

xcom 2 ― Available until April 21 at 10:00 AM

insurmountable ― Available until April 21 at 10:00 AM

Switch

mario-golf ― Available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

As you could see, this long weekend continues to offer everything you need to enjoy your favorite pastime and, best of all, you won’t have to spend a single penny.

Stay informed on LEVEL UP.

Related Video: News Roundup





Source