Free Practice 2 Mexico City: Verstappen lines up the Black Arrows, Ferrari 5th with Sainz and 7th with Leclerc | News

The leader of the World Championship closes the second round of practice in the lead on the opening day of the fifth last round of the World Championship.

Max Verstappen scares Mercedes trimming 424 thousandths of a second to Valtteri Bottas and 509 to rival in the title race Lewis Hamilton. Red and Bull and Mercedes inevitably lock up the top of the standings with the fourth time of the home idol Sergio Perez (+0.570). More than a second is the delay of the best Ferrari driver which is like already in the first round Carlos Sainz, fifth to one second and 17 thousandths, while Charles Leclerc is seventh (+1,034). Pierre Gasly is confirmed with the Alpha Tauri between the two Red drivers.

Obviously it is not the knockout blow but the performance of Max Verstappen at the end of the first day of the Mexican GP he leaves little doubt about the balance of forces in the fifth to last round of the World Championship. The Dutchman trims half a second (a thousandth plus, a thousandth minus) to the two Mercedes, with Bottas again faster than Hamilton. Red Bull “naturally” also occupies the virtual second row (difficult that on Saturday afternoon all this does not turn into the real grid) with Sergio Perez doing his homework properly but it does not “turn on” the home crowd too much, lapping at 570 thousandths from SuperMax and in any case – not a minor detail in view of the GP – in the wake of the Black King.

Ferrari underpins its candidacy for the role of third force in Mexico, with the Spagnolor Sainz once again brighter than his teammate Monegasque but the prospect of the podium is quite distant. The detachment of the two Reds from the vertex “crosses” the wall of the second full. Carlos and Charles are separated from Pierre Gasly who – with his Alpha Tauri – is a serious candidate for the positions just off the podium for the Mexico City race. Red Bull’s B team is also celebrating with Yuki Tsunoda, author of the eighth time in front of three world champions such as Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen, will start from the last row to replace the power unit and to keep him company (for the same reason) will be the Canadian Lance Stroll with the Aston Martin. Start of the weekend uphill for Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, respectively twelfth and fifteenth with McLaren, Ferrari’s rival in the race for third place in the Constructors’ classification.