free program to manage network infrastructure

Basically it is about replicating a real world network. You will use different models. One example is that IP addresses are not assigned to a device, but to specific interfaces on each device. An interface could have multiple IP addresses assigned to it.

It works on Linux distributions like Ubuntu or CentOS. It requires some dependencies and minimum requirements in order to work properly. These are the main ones that we must take into account:

Python 3.7

PostgreeSQL 10

Redis 4.0

Different components of NetBox

Those responsible for NetBox have developed a software with which they take into account the physical configuration of the network infrastructure, but also the logical installation. In this way, they allow the user to have total control over the network and obtain the necessary information to correct any type of error that may occur.

DCIM

This is an important module of NetBox. Means data center infrastructure management. It is the one in charge of configuring and showing us all the physical installation and the connections of the network equipment. It is a fundamental part of achieving complete information on everything that surrounds that infrastructure and how to manage it.

Within DCIM we can find several submodules. One of them is If you, where it shows us the place where the different network devices are installed. In this way we can physically locate the area where they are. All in a very visual and accessible way.

Also, another submodule is called Rack. It will allow us to know in which rack a specific piece of equipment is located on the network and thus be able to locate it in a simple and fast way thanks to this software.

A third submodule is device. We will be able to see how a certain device is connected to the network infrastructure. For example a router, switch or server. This way we will have a better control of any equipment that has been connected.

IPAM

Another module that is part of NetBox is IPAM. He is the one who will take care of manage IP addresses both public and private. You will be able to differentiate between individual IP addresses and also subnets. We’re going to be able to get a lot of detail this way, quickly.

It should be noted that it is compatible with both IPv4 and IPv6. This means that we are going to be able to use IPv6 prefixes to be able to define the networks that we have. In addition, another feature is that it will allow configure VLANs that we have in a company, for example. This way we will be able to know at all times what VLAN we are using in a certain switch or server.

For example, in an organization it is very useful to be able to manage the routing table. In this sense, NetBox will allow you to add a routing table and thus be able to have total control.

It is necessary especially when it comes to a network with hundreds of hosts, as maintaining and managing security can be quite a complicated task. That is where IPAM comes into play, to be able to facilitate all this and make it feasible for an organization to improve management.

Circuits

On the other hand, another module that we find in NetBox is that of circuits. It is used to control long-distance data connections. It will show the different nodes through which the information passes. Here we must also include the service provider itself that we are using.

It is one more way of being able to have control over the devices that we have connected and how they work on the net. In this way we will be able to detect possible errors in an organization and carry out improvements to ensure that connectivity is optimal at all times and that errors do not appear.

Virtualization

With NetBox you will also be able to perform network virtualizations. It will act as a platform where you can analyze and manage the operation of different virtual connections and devices. A virtual machine is basically a computer system within a computer, where it is possible to carry out tests without fear that a misconfiguration could affect the device. Within NetBox you will be able to create virtual machines and use them.

You can see the NetBox software in the public GitHub repository. There you will find all the information related to its installation, functions and the different features it has. An important point to add is that NetBox maintains security at all times. It is essential for an organization that all data and information is encrypted. This program uses maximum security encryption AES-256 bitso in this sense we are not going to have any problems and any data that we are going to manage will be protected at all times.

Conclusions

In short, NetBox is an interesting free program, open source, with which we can carry out network management of all the devices that we have connected. In this way we can have a better management, detect possible errors and make a diagram of that network and the wiring.

For example, it is very useful for an organization that needs to install different networking devices and being able to know at all times where they are placed. But it is also suitable for private users, since we can manage our home network in a simple way thanks to NetBox.

It has different modules, as we have seen. With them we will obtain all the necessary information, such as IPAM or DCIM. We will be able to see, for example, which VLAN is using a certain network switch or a server that we have connected to our business network. A fairly complete tool with which you can manage networks of all kinds and achieve optimal performance, as well as correct possible problems that may appear.