Free Programming Courses: How to Sign Up and Get Jobs With Salaries of $200,000

In a context where the digital world grew exponentially, more and more companies are looking to hire programmers and in return offer good salaries. In this frame, becomes key learn and acquire the skills required in an industry with more than a million job openings per year and with salaries sitting very comfortably near or above $200,000 per month.

Here are some of the free programming courses offered on the market:

Google

So that all people can access the same opportunities in the world of work, the technology company Google carries out a series of initiatives and free training. Among them the following stand out:

-Basic principles of programming: people can learn for free through https://learndigital.withgoogle.com/activate/course/basics-code. There, they will teach everything about the “code” concept: how it works, what it is for and how it can help you.

-Development of skills for the cloud: In 2021 Google Cloud presented its site ‘Capacita Más’, a page that works as a hub of free educational resources and programs for developers and IT professionals who want to learn from scratch or improve their skills to work with cloud technologies. Link: https://inthecloud.withgoogle.com/capacitamas/home.html.

-Training and certifications in Marketing and Data: Garage Digital is a Google site with courses on programming and Artificial Intelligence and Marketing, among others, to help people expand their career; your business and your knowledge. Link: https://learndigital.withgoogle.com/garagedigital/.

Platform 5 and Salesforce

platform 5, a company that offers technology bootcamps (intensive courses in which they teach specific skills to start working immediately) in Latin America and whose main clients are Mercado Libre, Globant and JP Morgan, among others, offers a program to learn how to develop a website 100% online and totally free.

“For 1 hour you will work on a simple web page project so that you get to know the world of development and take your first steps writing code like a professional,” the firm said. And as he specified, no prior knowledge is required because they start from scratch using a theoretical-practical modality called “Code Along”. Registration can be done through the following link: https://www.plataforma5.la/ar/clases-gratuitas-desarrollo-web.

Also, in conjunction with Salesforce -one of the fastest growing technology companies in the world- have available different courses to learn programming from Argentina. And although they are payments, it can be applied to scholarships through the official website of Platform 5.

egg

For its part, eggthe Argentine science and technology company based on human cooperation, currently offers 100,000 scholarships for people from Latin America to learn programming from scratch. The firm, which aspires to compete with the main global tech, created a collaborative online education system that allows those who are trained to be part of a unique cooperation network in the world. The registration deadline is April 30.

The course teaches you to understand the logical thinking behind the most popular applications and to create your own software, without the need for prior knowledge. The training is 100% practical and seeks that the participants build team learning while cooperating with each other. In turn, they will teach how to develop soft skills that are highly demanded in the workplace, such as leadership, assertive communication, and problem solving.

According to Egg, a junior programmer can earn between $140,000 and $200,000 a month – remuneration that far exceeds the private sector average. “This is not the only benefit for those who work in the area; Given the shortage of talent, companies in the sector grant multiple benefits to those who fill these positions, such as remote work, salary in dollars, among others, ”he stressed.

How to sign up? The course lasts seven weeks and to apply you have to enter “Programming from Zero” through the following site: https://carreras.eggeducacion.com/ar/programaciondesdecero/?utm_source=pr&utm_campaign=pdc. Then, you must apply for the scholarship and -when completing the form- enter the code: BECAPR.

The call will begin in Argentina, where the first scholarship recipients will be selected, and then continue adding students from different Latin American countries, such as Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru, among others.

Santander and ITBA

Santander Universities and the School of Innovation of the Technological Institute of Buenos Aires (ITBA) launched the call for scholarships “Santander Technology Full Stack Developer Program – ITBA” for those young people interested in acquiring programming knowledge in Python, Front End and Back End.

The beneficiaries of the 500 scholarships will be able to access a bonus of 94% of the value of the course and will be awarded to young people over 18 who want to learn about programming full-stack. Registration is open until March 31 on the Santander Scholarships website https://bit.ly/3rEGDjX.

Course of the City of Buenos Aires

The Buenos Aires government also offers the possibility of taking programming courses and “Learn Programming – Secondary” is one of them. The initiative, aimed at male and female students in their last two years of secondary school, allows them to train on the subject through a weekly two-hour class. “In it you will have live classes, you will contact your mentor and tutor, you will be able to choose between different technologies, and more! The objective is that you incorporate technological and entrepreneurial tools and knowledge that allow you a better personal and work development”, they pointed out from the Ministry of Education of the City of Buenos Aires.

Students from a state or private management school can be registered, from CABA or from another jurisdiction if they are in: 4th or 5th year of secondary, artistic or CENS educational establishments; 5th or 6th year of a technical school or Secondary Education Centers, Adults 2000 or Finished High School.

Next, the classes that are dictated: Amazon Web Service-Introduction to the Cloud; Web development 1; Web Development 2 (for those who completed Level 1); Web Development 3 (for those who have completed Web Level 2); Web Development 4 (for those who have completed Web Level 3); Mobile application development; Video games development; Robotics and 3D printing and Drones.

How to sign up? You have to enter the following link: https://www.buenosaires.gob.ar/educacion/estudiantes/aprende-programando/aprende-programando-50 and click on “Secondary”. Then, you have to select the option that says “register”. There the data must be completed. The courses begin in April and end in July 2022. Within the form, you can observe and choose the most convenient day and time. Once all the steps have been completed, the City government will send the details to start the course.

