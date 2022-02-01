free PS4 and PS5 games of February 2022 available from today – Nerd4.life

The free PlayStation Plus games of February 2022, as we have seen, are the following:

THE free games for PS5 and PS4 of February 2022 for subscribers to the service PlayStation Plus are available from today, as was announced by Sony in recent days, so for subscribers it is now possible to freely make the download of the three titles.

These are therefore three games quite different from each other, able to offer very different genres and atmospheres in which to immerse yourself, adapting to varied tastes. We remind you that the titles in question will remain available for free download for subscribers until March 1, 2022.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A unique adventure in Wonderlands is an expansion for Borderlands 2 published in a standalone version, which connects to the new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands soon to be released, therefore clearly a strategic exit to prepare us for the arrival of the new title by Gearbox.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition is a management system focused on the construction of theme parks, in the style of the classic RollerCoaster Tycoon or Theme Park, with a particular attention to roller coasters and an extreme scale, leading us to design truly large amusement parks.

EA Sports UFC 4 is, finally, the new chapter in the official simulation of the MMA championship by EA Sports. The game carries with it the new licenses on the fighting season with mixed martial arts and related athletes, with the usual attention to detail and realism seen previously in the series.

We remind you, however, that a detail in the new communications relating to the PS Plus of February 2022 has sparked theories on the possible arrival of Project Spartacus, which could be Sony’s answer to Xbox Game Pass.