free PS4 and PS5 games of January 2022 available from today – Nerd4.life

The free PlayStation Plus games of January 2022, as we have seen, are the following:

THE free games for PS5 and PS4 of January 2022 for subscribers to the service PlayStation Plus , are available from today, as had been announced by Sony in recent days, so it is now possible to freely make the download of the three titles if you have an active subscription.

These are therefore three decidedly different games, which therefore offer the opportunity to try their hand at varied experiences and for somewhat eclectic tastes, with the titles in question that will remain available for free download for subscribers until January 31st.

Dirt 5 is the new chapter in the famous Codemasters rally racing series, which accompanied the launch of the next gen as one of the most interesting titles on the new platforms. It is a racing game that can be defined as sim-falls, as a cross between simulation and arcade racing but with a still rich and complex driving model, mainly focused on off-road racing in different modes.

Persona 5 Strikers is an action-RPG-style digression of the famous Japanese RPG Persona 5 by Atlus, which starts from the solid narrative base of the original game and builds on it a title brought to real action developed by Omega Force.

The game resumes a bit the typical style of the productions of the team in question, or the musou, with the protagonists immersed in real armies of enemies to be defeated with the sound of special moves.

Deep Rock Galactic finally, it is a particular cooperative first-person shooter in a sci-fi setting. Developed by Ghost Ship Games on Unreal Engine 4, the game blends elements of fantasy RPG with sci-fi FPS and focuses on PvE combat: players play “space dwarves” engaged in various missions on the surfaces of alien planets, to recover equipment. lost, artifacts and various technologies.