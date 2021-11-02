free PS4 and PS5 games of November 2021 available from today, with trailers – Nerd4.life

THE free games for PS5, PS4 and PSVR from November 2021 for subscribers to the service PlayStation Plus, are available from today, as announced by Sony. So if you fall into the category, you can go and download the six games right away. Still here? What are you waiting for?

To celebrate, Sony also released a trailer which shows all the news in action. You can find it at the head of the news.

The free PlayStation Plus games for November 2021 are: The Persistence (PS VR), The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition (PS VR), Until You Fall (PS VR), Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PS4 , First Class Trouble for PS5 and PS4 and Knockout City for PS5 and PS4.

This is a decidedly varied offering, ranging from a pure action RPG, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, through a highly regarded online title like Knockout City, to a social game inspired by Among US like First Class Trouble, which could find success thanks to the inclusion in the Plus.

Of course the highlight of the month is the three extra games for PlayStation VR, which show Sony’s renewed interest in this technology. After all, the second generation PlayStation VR viewer should soon be presented, so it is clear that the Japanese multinational can only push in this direction.

But now no more chatter and so on download. You can download the games with relative calm, as they will be available until December 6th.