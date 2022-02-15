Although Saint Valentine it is gone, Epic Games offers all players the chance to earn FREE rewards with the new event Stoneheart testswhich will last until next week, so you have a few days to unlock FREE rewards.

With the Stoneheart tests you will receive spray, pickaxe, emoticon and cover simply logging in, playing a creative map and ranking you top 10 a number of times. Let’s find out what the rewards are in detail and what to do to get them.

Guide to FREE rewards for Fortnite with Hearthstone Trials

Fatal Deal Spray

Log in on this site with yours Fortnite account

Cuoriaceo coverage

Accumulate 5 points by ranking 2 times for each point in Top 10

Pickaxe Thorns of passion

Accumulate 10 points by ranking 2 times for each point in Top 10

Ruthless Love Emoticon

Play one of the creative maps present on the site

In case you haven’t understood it, each badge requires you to rank 2 times in the Top 10 in Single, this means that if the first reward will be awarded to you simply upon access, for unlock the cover you will have to rank in the Top 10 10 times, for the pickaxe instead 20 times.

A tip we want to give you if you are not skilled players is to hide in a bush in the center of the storm circle, you will have more chances. As soon as you get to the Top 10 you will be able to exit the game.