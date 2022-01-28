free rival gameplay in Unreal Engine of FIFA and eFootball

It is a period of great upheaval in the football games sector. In a market dominated for years only by PES (now eFootball) and FIFA, the surprise announcement of UFL, the new Free To Play game, was greeted with great enthusiasm by fans, although nothing concrete was known about the project. . Since the reveal that took place last year, the information regarding UFL has been sipped with a dropper, but today we can finally have a much more comprehensive overview of the production.

During the presentation, the first in-game images were shown, and the CEO of Strikerz Inc. also clarified numerous aspects of the game, revealed the names of some important testimonials and confirmed the enormous ambitions behind UFL: football “fair to play” which aims to become one of the leaders in the sector. Let’s find out everything there is to know about one of the most anticipated titles of this 2022.

The development team

The live event was above all a real presentation ticket: it is not every day to see an ambitious project like UFL as a debut title. Eugene Nashilov, CEO of Strikerz and presenter of the event, has decided to introduce the game starting from the history of the studio.

Strikerz Inc. was born in 2016 as a small independent reality consisting of only 4 elements, but that over the years is rapidly grown to welcome over 200 professionals in the sector, all committed to creating and perfecting what aims to be a revolution in the world of digital football.

UFL’s strength lies precisely in the passion shared by all Strikerz members, who even before being developers, they are passionate about video games dedicated to the most beautiful sport in the world. The team seems to have very clear ideas about what the needs of the community are and what the

fundamental objectives to create the definitive simulation, an operation that knows how to establish itself as one of the reference points in the market. Precisely for this reason the development of the game will continue to be told through a series of videos that will document the behind the scenes of the production, a move that highlights two very important factors: on the one hand, the developers will be able to provide regular updates on the status of the work, on the other hand these “diaries” denote one total security on the quality of what is proposed to users. An attitude of transparency that can only be good for UFL, thus avoiding the risk of creating unrealistic expectations in the public.

During the event, the spotlight was on the commitment to create the intermission sequences. Although the cutscene is an element external to the gameplay, it remains a fundamental element in the creation of a product that is able to involve the player and immerse him in the game action. And it is clear the effort made by the members of Strikerz in packaging the cinematic interludes between one game sequence and another: the motion capture, direction and animation departments all work in synergy to make an experience as realistic as possible, capable of capturing users exactly like a game seen on television.

Gameplay and game modes

“The UFL Gameplay was designed to be fun, competitive, realistic and responsive“: sueste are the exact words with which the game was introduced even before being shown in motion. And all these cornerstones on which the UFL game design philosophy rests find their maximum

expression in the main mode, a online global championship consisting of various divisions and supported by matchmaking based on player level. This is one of the fundamental aspects of production: each opponent will be chosen based on the skills of their opponent. This choice will lead to a stimulating learning curve which, by placing each player in front of challenges always calibrated on his abilities, will allow him to progress gradually in the improvement of his own style. Winning will mean having the opportunity to grow and evolve your team in different aspects. Users will have total control over their clubs and will be able to act directly on elements such as player transfer, formations, starting lines and tactics during matches. In addition, individual players can also be leveled up by increasing their statistics or training them in filling certain roles.

High ranking levels will allow users to qualify for the most important divisions, where the best will compete in special events and world championships, with the chance to win the best possible rewards offered by UFL. It is clear that at the center of all this game design vision there is one strong imprint towards a “skill-based” system, born from the desire to reward only the skills of the players. This is precisely the meaning of “Fair To Play”: a gameplay designed to encourage users to improve, feeling satisfied in getting more and more familiar with the game mechanics without having to resort to the classic shortcuts typical of Free To Play.

But UFL’s offer is not limited to the League: they will indeed be there are numerous modes both online and offline. Online matches outside the league, 2VS2, 3VS3, online matches with friends, offline modes to play without rankings, special events, missions, challenges and custom tournaments were quickly mentioned. The developers also promise other types of games: although it is not yet clear if all this will be offered within the free package of the Free To Play, UFL aims not to leave anything uncovered, in the attempt to compete head to head with EA productions also on the content offer side.

But there is one feature that will take him away from FIFA: UFL, just like eFootball (by the way, here are our impressions of eFootball 2022), is a project created to last over time and which will not undergo any kind of annual reset. The game will be updated through a system of seasons at the end of which the “UFL champion” will be elected, a title that will remain forever within your virtual bulletin board.

Licenses and Testimonials

Also as regards the management of licenses, the words of Strikerz Inc. are quite high-sounding: the team’s goal is to create a level of connection never experienced before between players and their clubs.

favorites. The promise is that over the months, announcements of new licenses within UFL will continue to arrive, and during the live event only some of the most important names who decided to link their name to the project were shown: West Ham, Monaco FC, Besiktas, Sporting CP, Shakhtar Donetsk, Rangers, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic and Hashtag FC. Among the testimonials, there are numerous well-known faces of today’s football: Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Oleksandr Zinchenko and surprisingly also Cristiano Ronaldo, who was responsible for introducing UFL’s first gameplay footage.

The UFL gameplay

The graphic impact is certainly in line with the expectations that it was legitimate to have towards a free to play title. The unreal Engine 4 proves once again the preferential choice to package a multi-platform production capable of returning a good level of detail both in the animations of the players and in the geometry of the stadiums. However, it will be necessary to wait for a pad test in hand to actually understand how much the game engine is able to restore the correct feeling of a football match: elements such as the physics of the ball and the management of collisions are not only aesthetic aspects capable of giving realism to the simulation, but key points of the gameplay that change its rhythm and responsiveness.

Also very interesting is the quick overview of the game menus, which provide the first graphic display of what in effect aims to be the new direct rival of FIFA’s FUT. Here too the impressions are more than positive: the previous statements speak of a considerable amount of content (over 5000 licensed players to customize your team with) and therefore it would seem that the ambitious promises of the developers are slowly being realized.

In this case, however, it will be necessary to understand how “fair” the vision of the future imagined by Strikerz Inc. is. There are numerous factors that must be taken into consideration when faced with a free to play: the hope is that the commercial model adopted for UFL will be able to properly adapt to the gaming experience and that the intentions of proposing a game based solely on the player’s skill do not clash with a reality made up of microtransactions, lootboxes and seasonal passes.