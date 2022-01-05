free Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for PC!

Every month Amazon Prime Gaming gives away free video games to Amazon Prime subscribers, and this month it’s the turn of the highly acclaimed Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order!

The plot by Jedi Fallen Order

The game, a third-person adventure for PC, follows the adventure of the Jedi padawan Cal Kestis, five years after the purge of order 66 by the evil emperor.

The jedi, in exile on the planet Bracca, works as a scrapper, but is discovered early in the game by the imperial team of the Inquisition, a cruel and merciless team of psychics on the dark side tasked with finding and killing the last unknown Jedi.

The plot, which unfolds between Episode III and Episode IV, sees Cal’s growth path as he attempts to re-establish the Jedi order well before Luke Skywalker.

The game keeps busy for about twenty hours, and has received very positive reviews from critics: it won the award Game of the Year 2019 at the Titanium Awards and numerous other awards, including some for the best soundtrack.

What is Amazon Prime Gaming? Do you need an additional subscription?

Between many benefits of Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Gaming is a service included in your subscription that offers content such as new free video games every month, and lots of goodies for streamers and Twitch fans.

No additional subscription is required to enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime Gaming.

For all the gamers out there, Amazon Prime Gaming becomes it is therefore a indispensable service. With the Gaming platform for example, you can subscribe to a partner or affiliate channel on Twitch every month.

With Amazon Prime you can also access the exclusive benefits reserved for members of that channel, such as chat privileges, emoticons (KappaHD, ScaredyCat and many others), badges (such as the crown) and much more.

Finally, you have many free video games every month, available for download.

