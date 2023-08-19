Free Sunday: Women Say Goodbye To Bras

Bra They have been with women for centuries, almost since the late 19th century. It was intended to replace the corset as a means of protecting the breasts from their natural sagging. From there on, the bra has always been associated with the idea of ​​femininity and has carried on to the present day. However, in recent times a trend has become established among many women who, either as a form of liberation or simply because they do not feel like spending their ‘Sundays’ under this piece of clothing, go braless. Let’s decide.

in the last century there was already a bra rebellion, It was in the United States on September 7, 1968, when a group of women demonstrated in New Jersey in favor of women’s emancipation as part of the Miss America contest. The protesters, who were mostly middle-aged women and housewives, staged a sit-in outside the Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey, and began tossing various items they considered “torture”, such as girdle curlers, into a trash can. , high heels, false eyelashes and bras, and much more. As a result of this protest, the legend became popular that he had burnt the bra, but It didn’t really go that far.

Therefore, the fact of leaving behind the use of this garment has always been associated with feminism. It wasn’t until the 90s that it started to be seen more often, when some ‘celebrities’ and models started going the way with loose Sundays, despite the fact that, today, it is much more common. Rigoberta Bandini, who practically wrote a poem on her breasts Oh mother Rihanna, Zendaya or Amaya, are just some of the many other celebrities who have already joined the trend.

However, imprisonment was a major turning point for many women who decided to leave the garment behind. The #nobrachallenge movement became popular on social networks, encouraging all people with breasts to stop wearing bras. In a live Instagram, the actress Gillian Andersonas recognized by the series sex education, She explained to her followers that she had already made that decision: “I don’t wear a bra anymore. Sorry, it doesn’t matter if they reach my navel, I don’t wear it anymore. It’s very, very inconvenient.”

Opposition keeps changing with time. Now it is not necessary to go to the center of an intersection and throw a bra, now this fight has shifted to social networks, where the center of many people’s lives is located.

Bras and femininity, an annoying union

There would be no problem in living without a bra if it were not for the fact that it is a weapon hurled against women. Those who dare to take this step are criticized because they are leaving out something intrinsically linked to women. Another similar example is the fact of waxing: women who choose not to wax are attacked and accused of being “bad women”.

Virtues that belong to women and are shunned eventually become an element of attack against less developed people, because not wearing a bra or not shaving means being less than a woman.

criticism of famous women

Given the increasingly common practice among women, there has been no dearth of criticism from those who have dared to go braless in front of the camera. Ion BelaraThe Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda and Secretary General of Podemos, was criticized on social networks for attending an event of her party without a bra in February.

bertrand ndongoa Vox terrorist, attached a snapshot of his irene monteroEquality Minister, where “really?” Along with the message, the nipples were intuited by not wearing a bra.

Belare was not far behind and replied that “the obligation to wear a bra is written in the same code of honor as having sex if you go home with her”, and asked that they stop “shaming women”. .

Pablo IglesiasThe former Purple Formation leader also gave his take on the matter and compared the above photo to Vox Secretary General Santiago Abascal’s, in which her nipples were also marked. He sarcastically said, “Guess what nipples those are that offend Fachás’s sense of decency.”

Was one of the women who suffered the most harassment on social networks because of her breasts Anna Pacheco. Journalist went to lecture on feminism, equality and gender Operation Triumph 2020 On the occasion of International Women’s Day and on social networks the debate centered on her physique. In particular, users questioned whether she wore this garment under her top, as if the contents of her exhibit offered nothing more than speculation.

one year after the intervention Talent The public television star, during which she openly attacked parties such as Vox and Ciudadanos, continued to mention the size of her breasts on Twitter, and the author decided to move on an article.

She sarcastically commented on her social network saying, “The next time they call me to talk about feminism, I’ll be talking without boobs and without ideology, don’t worry.” Pacheco was supported by feminist leaders like Ada Colau, former mayor of Barcelona. “On the contrary! We want more, we want two cups”, commented Barcelona en como policy.

‘free the nipple’

Undoubtedly, one of the movements that has had the greatest impact on social networks free the nipple, Or to translate it as ‘free the nipples’. Instagram is one of the networks most criticized for this, as whenever a nipple was seen in a photo, it was removed due to censorship. Worst of all, when a guy uploaded a shirtless photo that showed his nipples, censorship was nowhere to be seen and it only fueled protests.

Many famous personalities participated in this campaign. For example, Florence Pugh wore a pink dress, the transparency of which allowed her nipples to be seen without any problem. How could it be otherwise, criticism was not long in coming.

Apart from the controversy surrounding the dress, the actress also complained about the criticism she received, mainly from the male section. “This is not the first time and it certainly won’t be the last time a woman has heard about her body being defaced by a crowd of strangers. What is worrying is how vulgar some men can be,” he commented.

There were other celebrities who took the step to show their nipples Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner one of two Chiara Ferragniamong many others.

Luckily, things are about to change and the end of the censorship of nipples on Instagram and Facebook is near, as the social network from the Meta Group has announced that they will be changing their content policy to stop approving users who post pictures. Give Women’s nipples. Every revolution has its own reward.