Free telehealth services to students

Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is expanding health care options, available to its students beginning in October.

To that end, the school district will launch a new partnership in October with HazelHealth, to provide access to virtual medical appointments and therapy sessions to all students.

Visits can be done online while students are at home or school, and will be provided free of charge, regardless of the family’s insurance status.

“We need kids to be healthy so they can learn to be successful academically,” said Dr. Traci Jones, supervisor of the PGCPS Office of School Health.

He announced that there will be kiosks with iPads and basic medical tools installed in health rooms in 63 schools and academies throughout the school system.

“They are going to provide us with a kiosk that includes an iPad…as well as blood pressure monitors, scales and audiometers so they can look at their ears, and light so they can look at their throats, so they can actually physically see what we are seeing,” he said. Dr Jones.

And if they need a common over-the-counter medication, the nurse can give it to the student, who can then return to class.

Students will also be able to speak with mental health counselors through the system at school or at home.

Services will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jones stressed that students can only take advantage of telehealth if the district has a consent form signed by families first, which they will send back as soon as possible.

“At Hazel, we believe that all children deserve to be seen, heard and cared for,” said a video statement on the health provider’s website.

With their partnership, “Hazel provides telehealth doctor visits and counseling sessions for students directly from their school…Most students who see Hazel doctors for a physical health issue return to class feeling better within about 15 minutes” .