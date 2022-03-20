Free! These are the games that you can download this weekend

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Another Friday arrives and what better time to plan everything you will play in the coming days. It is for this reason that we bring you once again the list with all the titles that you can play without spending a single peso. As we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

If you still don’t know which will be your best choice to play alone or with others, you’d better take a look at the following games that will undoubtedly catch your attention. These are the free games that will be available from today until Sunday, March 20:

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

playstation plus

Ark: Survival Evolved ― (PS4) Available until April 5

ghostrunner ― (PS5) Available until April 5

Team Sonic Racing ― (PS4) Available until April 5

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends ― (PS4, PS5) Available until April 5

Rainbow Six Siege ― Available until March 20

Xbox Series X/S – Xbox One

Games With Gold

Street Power Soccer ― Available until April 15

The Flame in the Flood ― Available until March 31

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square ― Available until March 31

Free Play Days (with Gold or Xbox Game Pass)

Warhammer: Chaosbane ― Available until March 20

Hunt: Showdown ― Available until March 20

Narita Boy ― Available until March 20

pc

Steam

Swords of Legends Online ― It is now free-to-play

Epic Games Store

In Sound Mind ― Available until March 24 at 9:00 AM

Switch

f-zero ― Available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Kirby and the Forgotten Land ― Demonstration

As you could see, you have where to choose to have a good time full of fun with the games that are already waiting for you. Let the challenges begin!

