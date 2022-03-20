Free! These are the games that you can download this weekend

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp
Another Friday arrives and what better time to plan everything you will play in the coming days. It is for this reason that we bring you once again the list with all the titles that you can play without spending a single peso. As we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.
If you still don’t know which will be your best choice to play alone or with others, you’d better take a look at the following games that will undoubtedly catch your attention. These are the free games that will be available from today until Sunday, March 20:
PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4
playstation plus
- Ark: Survival Evolved ― (PS4) Available until April 5
- ghostrunner ― (PS5) Available until April 5
- Team Sonic Racing ― (PS4) Available until April 5
- Ghost of Tsushima: Legends ― (PS4, PS5) Available until April 5
- Rainbow Six Siege ― Available until March 20
Xbox Series X/S – Xbox One
Games With Gold
- Street Power Soccer ― Available until April 15
- The Flame in the Flood ― Available until March 31
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square ― Available until March 31
Free Play Days (with Gold or Xbox Game Pass)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane ― Available until March 20
- Hunt: Showdown ― Available until March 20
- Narita Boy ― Available until March 20
pc
Steam
- Swords of Legends Online ― It is now free-to-play
Epic Games Store
- In Sound Mind ― Available until March 24 at 9:00 AM
Switch
- f-zero ― Available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land ― Demonstration
As you could see, you have where to choose to have a good time full of fun with the games that are already waiting for you. Let the challenges begin!
