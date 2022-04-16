Free: they are giving away an indie for PC with very positive reviews

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

We have good news for you if you want to play something new this weekend without taking out your wallet: for a limited time you can get an indie for free for PC that has very positive reviews on platforms like Steam.

It is important that you are quick, because the promotion started a long time ago and will end in a few hours. So you have a few hours left to take advantage of it and get a copy of Iris and the Giant without cost. Next, we will tell you how to do it and we will tell you about this title created by Louis Rigaud.

Run! so you can get free Iris and the Giant for pc

The special spring sales of GOG, CD Projekt RED’s store, are not over yet, so the company has prepared another attractive gift for all its users. You will have until today, April 16, to get a copy of Iris and the Giant.

Simply visit the GOG homepage or the game’s site to add it to your account. Once you do, you can download and enjoy Iris and the Giant whenever you want. Keep in mind that, at the time of this writing, there are just over 20 hours left before the promotion ends.

GOG organized a sale with attractive discounts to promote certain independent games. If you are interested, you should know that the offers will end until April 18.

Less than 24H remain! Be quick and claim your copy ⌛ https://t.co/VWaSPClhrL —GOG.COM (@GOGcom) April 16, 2022

We are so excited to be part of @GOGcom‘s Indie Spring Sale!🌸@MasqueradaGame desde @witchinghourSG is 70% off! 🎭#YIIK desde @AckkStudios is 50% off! 🎸 These spring deals will be buzzing away in just a few days! Grab them while they’re fresh! 👇 pic.twitter.com/YxVzATwmH6 — Ysbryd Games 🔜 PAX East (#13085) (@YsbrydGames) April 14, 2022

What is Iris and the Giant?

If you like collectible card games, RPGs, and roguelikes, then Iris and the Giant is for you. The title mixes all of these elements together and creates a unique formula that will keep you glued to your seat for hours.

You will take control of Iris, a girl who will face her inner demons led by an imposing giant. The title promises to captivate players with a heartwarming story and minimalist style.

As for its mechanics, you will have to create a deck of cards to face monsters in tactical combat. You must choose the cards carefully in order to design your own game style and not fail in the adventure. Louis Rigaud created the title with all types of players in mind, so its difficulty curve is accessible. Below I leave you a trailer so you can get to know the game better:

