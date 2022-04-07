Free: They are giving away one of the best indie games, it is loved by critics and fans!

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Do you play on PC? We have very good news for you: what happens is that they are giving away copies of an indie that is not only one of the best in recent years, but also one that has been widely acclaimed by critics and fans alike. who have had the opportunity to try it.

What happens is that, like every Thursday, the Epic Games Store prepared a new gift for its entire community. This time it is about Rogue Legacy, an indie game that debuted in June 2013 and has since received a ton of positive reviews. In fact, for many it is one of the games responsible for popularizing games with roguelike elements.

In case you don’t know him, we tell you that Rogue Legacy is an indie game where you take control of a knight who must explore a castle and defeat the enemies that reside in it. That said, doing so is easier said than done since your character will die if you fail and it will be one of his descendants who will have to continue exploring the castle, which will now look very different. While each descendant is unique, there will be upgrades that you can keep to continue progressing.

“Each time you die, a descendant will succeed you. Each descendant is unique. Some are colorblind, others may have vertigo… They may even be dwarfs. But nothing happens, because nobody is perfect nor does he have to be to succeed. What you do have to do is give it your all, because this game is HARD. Luckily, every time you die you can use all the gold you have collected to improve your mansion, giving your descendant a boost in life and a new opportunity to annihilate evil, ”says the official description of Rogue Legacy.

While the concept may seem simple, it is a very well executed one. The proof is that Rogue Legacy has a Very Positive review rating on Steam after over 14,500 reviews. So, it is clear that it is a game that has satisfied a lot of people. That’s why we recommend you take advantage of the promotion.

​​How to get Rogue Legacy free?

Click here to go to the page of Rogue Legacy on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Place Order

There is another gift available on the Epic Games Store

Isn’t that enough for you? You already have Rogue Legacy? Don’t worry, there is another gift you can take advantage of in the Epic Games Store.

The thing is, the PC game store is also giving away copies of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. It is a first-person game focused on exploration and discovery. If you like good stories, we recommend you check out this title as you will surely love it.

You can download it by following these steps:

​​How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter free?

Click here to go to the page of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Place Order

What did you think of these gifts? Do you plan to download any of them? Tell us in the comments.

