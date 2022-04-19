Free up memory on your mobile with these 4 Lite Apps

In the world of Android applications there is a very interesting type that allows you to save space. We talk about the ‘Lite’ apps or ‘Go’ apps. They are a type of apps lighter and that cut back on functions in order to have better performance. The advantages of using these applications are many and the main one is being able to free memory inside with ease. We tell you which are the 4 most interesting!

What advantages do Lite apps have?

These types of apps are alternatives created by own companies for certain phones or markets. They are more lightconsume less battery, spend less data and, in general, they require less performance to function properly.

They weigh less: the app in question weighs less than the original version. This allows you to save space and still maintain the main functions. can go from several GB in the normal app to a few MB in the ‘Lite’ app .

In exchange for all this you will get apps with fewer options. That is, the ‘Lite’ alternative always cuts back on design, features, or experience. The good news is that most of them respect the main functions and eliminate the less used ones.

4 ‘Lite’ Apps you should install to save internal memory

If you have memory problems on your mobile there are several apps that you can delete from your mobile to install the ‘Lite’ or ‘Go’ alternatives. You will release a large amount of GB and, in addition, it will improve the experience when using them.

facebook lite

The most popular social network in the world has a ‘Lite’ version of its app. facebook lite is probably the best ‘Lite’ app out there for users. Why? The original app it’s full of things you don’t use, it has a brutal battery drain and consumes a lot of data.

Facebook Lite – Google Play

In not very powerful mobiles it can run poorly and with slowdowns. Installing Facebook Lite will allow you to free some few GB and also use Facebook on your mobile with a better experience.

MessengerLite

If you like Facebook Lite it is very likely that you also want to install MessengerLite on your device. The goal is the same: to have a simpler app that barely takes up space and consumes fewer resources.

Messenger Lite – Google Play

Messenger Lite allows you to make basic use of the app, just what most users want.

Google MapsGo

Google also has a host of ‘Lite’ alternatives to its most popular apps. In this case he calls them ‘Go’, because of Android Go, the stripped-down operating system that is not very popular now.

Google Maps Go – Google Play

Google Maps Go is a very good alternative to Google Maps, but saves money in every way. It has no unnecessary functions, save a lot of spaceconsumes much less and behaves well on all Android phones.

Opera Mini

there isn’t one ‘go version‘ of Google Chrome, so we have included another very interesting alternative. Opera Mini is a ‘Lite’ version of the Opera browser. It’s incredibly fast, basic, and works flawlessly.

Opera Mini – Google Play

It barely takes up storage space and has little to envy Google Chrome. If you are looking for alternative apps, this is one of the most outstanding.

Look for other alternative ‘Lite’ apps, there are many

Google Play is full of Alternative ‘Lite’ apps which can be incredibly useful and simple. Changing the original apps for these will allow you to continue using the same services with much more free space and with better performance. Are you going to put this idea into action?