free upgrade and cooperative mode confirmed, here are the details – Nerd4.life

Techland confirmed that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will provide a free update for PlayStation 5 to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro users. Speaking instead of Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, there will be support for Smart Delivery. In addition, the development team confirmed the cooperative mode.

Precisely Techland has confirmed that the cooperative mode it will not be cross-platform and it will not be compatible between different console generations. These features will not be available for Dying Light 2 Stay Human upon release of the game – could they come later? We cannot know for now.

The protagonist of Dying Light 2 kicks an enemy

The cross-play between Steam and Epic Games Store will be activated as soon as the game is released: remember that the release date is set for February 4, 2022 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, but not on Nintendo Switch, where the release date has been postponed. Techland has already announced that it will offer 5 years of support, so we can expect a lot of content over the months and years.

As for the cooperative mode, we can expect the following features in Dying Light 2 Stay Human: