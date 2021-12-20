free upgrade to PS5 for those with the PS Plus version coming soon – Nerd4.life

Even those who have redeemed Final Fantasy 7 Remake as a free game of PS Plus, therefore without buying it, they will be able to make a free upgrade to PS5 version starting this week, according to a Twitter report from the game’s official account.

This step was previously impossible: Square Enix and Sony had exclusively made the PS4 version available on PlayStation Plus, blocking the possibility of upgrading to the PS5 edition, which in the absence of a system similar to Smart Delivery is treated as a separate game and therefore the passage from one to the other is not automatic.

However, that is about to change shortly: starting with Wednesday 22 December 2021, Square Enix will allow users who have downloaded the PS Plus version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake to upgrade for free to the PS5 version, which contains various technical improvements to meet the new possibilities offered by the next gen console.

For the occasion, the message reads Episode Intermission DLC, containing the additional character of Yuffi Kisaragi and various other content, will receive a 25% discount for a few days. All this comes shortly after the launch of the game on PC through the Epic Games Store, which apparently already seems to be a success despite the unprecedented price of 80 euros and despite the fact that it seems to be the “worst AAA game on PC” in terms of console porting, according to Alex Battaglia of Digital Foundry.