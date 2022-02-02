Free wheelchair for the disabled, that’s who it is according to the law

Free wheelchair for those with motor function problems? There is a very specific law: here is who is entitled to it and how to make the request.

Following a disabling disease, for problems related to old age or for specific disabilities, a wheelchair may be necessary. In general, the state allows it to be free of charge, but this is not always the case. Let’s see who it is and how to ask the question.

Getting a free wheelchair is certainly an economic relief, especially when a disability or health problem arises that makes you sick. Those who can no longer exploit motor function to 100%, in fact, risk being excluded from society. fortunately, the state recognizes the difficulties faced by a disabled person and offers a whole range of aid. The support can be economic, in the form of tax relief, but also with the free granting of aids for mobility and self-sufficiency.

How to request medical services: a free wheelchair

The wheelchair in certain situations becomes an indispensable tool. This is why the National Health System allows citizens with particular pathologies to request them from their ASL. The transfer of this device is free of charge. Although there are directives at national level, it should be remembered that there are regulations at regional level which may vary at some stage of the procedure. In any case, the steps to request a free wheelchair are essentially three.

The prescription

First, a Prescription from the attending physician is required. First of all, it is necessary that those who follow the disabled or the elderly certify the need for a wheelchair. Depending on the pathology / disability in place, the doctor can choose the appropriate type of aid. To do this, consult the “Tariff Nomenclator”, which is a list of prostheses and devices that can be requested which will then be paid for by the National Health Service.

According to the Ministerial Decree 332/99, however, exceptional cases are also contemplated. In fact, in art. 6 it is clarified that: “In special cases, for people with very serious disabilities, the Usl company can authorize the supply of devices not included in the lists of the attached nomenclator, on the basis of the criteria set by the Minister of Health, in agreement with the Conference for relations between the State, the regions and the autonomous provinces, relating to the conditions of the subjects, the prescription and control methods and the type of devices that can be authorized. “

Authorization

The second step concerns the Authorization to proceed. With the doctor’s prescription, the disabled person or patient must send the application to the local health authority. He will have to provide all the documentation issued, including the codes of the aids that have been prescribed by the doctor. The questions are usually processed quickly – given the importance of the device – and the wheelchair will be delivered to the recipient in a short time.

Delivery of the wheelchair for free

As a last step, testing and delivery will be done. Also according to Ministerial Decree 332/99, the patient will receive the wheelchair free of charge within 20 days at the latest. A person in charge will deliver it, after having tested and certified the type of aid requested.